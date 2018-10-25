Secret Double Octopus Identified as a 'Representative Vendor' in Gartner's 2018 Market Guide for User Authentication

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Secret Double Octopus, the pioneer of password-free, frictionless authentication technology, announced today it was included in Gartner's December 2018 Market Guide for User Authentication as one of the report's Representative Vendors in the user authentication category.

In its latest report, Gartner predicts broad adoption of passwordless authentication in the coming years:

"By 2022, 60% of large and global enterprises, and 90% of midsize enterprises (MSEs), will implement passwordless methods in more than 50% of use cases, which is an increase from fewer than 5% today."

According to Gartner's 2018 Market Guide for User Authentication:

"A small number of vendors have come to market with 2FA methods that are passwordless by default. Historically, most mainstream 2FA solutions are really "second-factor" solutions, which typically add some kind of token to an existing password."

Many conventional phone-as-a-token vendors can incorporate an additional factor in a mobile push app, but don't support a passwordless workflow, where users are no longer tasked with choosing and memorizing passwords; Secret Double Octopus removes the need for passwords altogether.

Under Market recommendations Gartner states:

"Embrace the opportunities offered by mobile push, among other phone-as-a-token methods, with attention to the availability of devices and alignment to UX/CX and trust requirements. Robust alternatives to OOB SMS and voice modes may be costly (e.g., combining voice biometric and OOB voice modes), may erode UX/CX (e.g., hardware tokens), or may not be widely supported (e.g., OOB USSD modes)."

Secret Double Octopus' proprietary phone-as-a-token solution enables password-free authentication for all workforce use cases, including Windows PC, MacOS, network login, cloud and legacy applications. The company's solution uses multichannel techniques to protect against identity cloning, man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks and key theft. The company currently serves Fortune 100 customers in Europe, the U.S. and Asia/Pacific.

"We feel privileged to have been included in Gartner's Market Guide for User Authentication two years in a row. This is a recognition that we sincerely value, motivating us to pursue our vision of liberating all enterprise users from the nuisance and risk of passwords," said Raz Rafaeli, CEO of Secret Double Octopus. "Our goal of eliminating user friction associated with passwords while reducing operational cost, such as password support and employee downtime, is making waves in the market."

Secret Double Octopus helps enterprises struggling to scale their network security shift away from credentials dependent identity and access management solutions to a next-gen password-free solution which supports all their existing use cases. With one tap, the app initiates a multi-layered authentication process for users in order to verify or reject the login attempt, payment or transaction.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Secret Double Octopus

Secret Double Octopus is pioneering the password-free workplace. Its high-assurance authentication solutions are built on provably unbreakable cryptography that is highly resistant to attacks and provide superior user experience. Secret Double Octopus is a Business Insider 'Startup that will boom in 2018', PwC game-changer for Global Financial Services Innovation, and recipient of the Frost and Sullivan 'Technology Innovation Award'. Its customer-base includes US, European and Asian companies.

To learn more, visit www.doubleoctopus.com

