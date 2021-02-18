Secret Theatre Presents 'REDEMPTION ROOM' Live Online Thriller Experience Makes World Premiere February 27, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Making its World Premiere on February 27th, REDEMPTION ROOM is a new live online theatrical experience where the virtual-studio audience gets to judge six disgraced celebrities as they seek redemption for their societal crimes.

Presented by Secret Theatre, this original innovative experience will go live across the world in a Zoom studio from six major cities, including Hong Kong, London, Singapore, Mumbai, Sydney and New York, where the celebrities are located.

"Redemption Room" is a live, immersive online thriller experience premiering on February 27, 2021 from 6 cities around the world "Redemption Room" World Premiere on February 27, 2021 - a new live online theatrical thriller experience "Redemption Room" a new online immersive thriller experience goes live from 6 cities around the globe beginning February 27, 2021

A truly immersive format, REDEMPTION ROOM takes a thrilling twist after an evil entity is awakened into the proceedings. Who will survive? Who will get their redemption? The virtual-studio audience will decide, voting on how far to push the celebrity's fears. But be warned, every-night one audience member will be asked to compete along with the celebrities. The virtual experience allows audiences to vote, judge, contact the celebrities directly and impact their outcome.

To get the full theatrical experience, turn off the lights, light a candle and be prepared for the unexpected. For those with paranormal fears, please prepare accordingly. If a Ouija board is within reach, bring it and get involved. Also, wearing black can summon demons – you have been warned.

Secret Theatre are pioneers in global immersive events and have produced shows in 7 cities across the globe. REDEMPTION ROOM is created and directed by Richard Crawford, who has been Artistic Director of Secret Theatre for over 10 years with many immersive credits to his name. He was responsible for directing the immersive Edward Scissorhands in New York, the immersive Project Mayhem in London and Hong Kong, and the immersive Hell Hath No Fury in Singapore.

Shows go live on February 27th and run through March 14th, 2021 and can be viewed on any device that supports Zoom.

Screening dates and times vary across the US, including a special scary Midnight show (PST) on March 13th.

Click the appropriate link below for tickets and listings in specific time zones:

USA EST (Eastern Standard Time)

USA PST (Pacific Standard Time)

For frequently asked questions: redemptionroom.org/how-it-works

Further information visit: secrettheatres.com

Contact:

Tammy Lynn, Spotlight PR Company

310-867-1952

[email protected]

SOURCE Secret Theatre

Related Links

http://secrettheatres.com

