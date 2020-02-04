Secretariat Acquires Distinguished Construction Consulting Firm TDF, LLC, Expanding into the Washington, D.C. Market and Welcoming Founder Thomas Fertitta as Managing Director

"Washington has been a target expansion market for us for a while," says Managing Director Don Harvey. "As we started to evaluate options, a unique and highly compelling opportunity emerged – joining forces with Tom and the exceptional team he has developed at TDF. I have known Tom personally for more than 20 years and worked opposite him in multiple matters. His objectivity, thoroughness and overall quality always impressed me, so I know he and the TDF team will be a perfect addition to Secretariat. Moreover, they are wonderful people and a great cultural fit."

"Our team is extremely excited about joining a prestigious worldwide firm known for delivering positive results for clients," says Fertitta. "As we considered potential partners, it was easy to see Secretariat's vision, values and high-performance standards were a perfect fit. We are looking forward to tapping into Secretariat's worldwide network and adding a solid foundation in the important Washington market."

TDF's capabilities and expertise are tightly aligned with Secretariat's core offerings, further demonstrating the benefits of the strategic tie-up. Since its founding in 2001, TDF has earned a reputation as a highly respected construction consulting services firm specializing in CPM scheduling, claims and dispute resolution. The firm works with all players involved in large, complex commercial projects, including owners, owner agents, architects, engineers, contractors and subcontractors. TDF also brings substantial governmental sector experience, expanding Secretariat's services to the public sector.

About Secretariat

Secretariat is a leading global independent expert services and litigation consulting firm with more than 150 professionals. The firm serves a wide range of global clients, specializing in international arbitration and litigation; large scale construction disputes with a focus on delay and quantum analysis; forensic accounting; economic damages; and government contracting. Headquartered in Atlanta, Secretariat operates from 19 offices across North America, Europe, Australia, Asia and the Middle East.

