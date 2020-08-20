Secretariat expands its Economic Damages & Valuation Practice To Asia with the addition of Managing Directors Chaitanya Arora and Jonathan Ellis in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Secretariat announced the establishment of a new Economic Damages & Valuation practice focused on Asia with the addition of Singapore-based experts Chaitanya Arora and Jonathan Ellis. With their arrival, the firm continues to expand the range of services it delivers for clients across the region.

"It's not every day you have the opportunity to welcome talent of Chaitanya and Jonathan's caliber to your team," says Secretariat Managing Director Don Harvey. "Growing our ability to address the damages, valuation and disputes issues across Asia has been a strategic objective for us – and we've landed the perfect team to make this a reality for clients."

Chaitanya Arora, joining as a Managing Director, is an expert witness on economic damages and valuation matters. He has more than 20 years of experience in professional services which includes various roles In audit, financial advisory and business consulting. He has acted as a party-appointed financial expert in complex disputes and has testified on matters in Singapore and India. Listed in Who's Who Legal Arbitration – Expert Witnesses 2020, he garners plaudits for "approaching matters in a thorough and critical manner" and "exceptional attention to detail." Chaitanya serves as a member of the Board of Directors and the Honorary Treasurer of The Chartered Institute of Arbitrators branch In Singapore. He joins Secretariat from FTI Consulting. Prior to FTI, he was the Managing Partner of Accuracy's India office.

Jonathan Ellis also joins the firm as a Managing Director. With more than 15 years of experience, he specializes in economic damages and valuations with a particularly deep focus in dispute contexts for litigation, arbitration and expert determinations. He has significant testifying experience in arbitrations and court proceedings and has undertaken independent accounting investigations. Jonathan is recognized by Who's Who Legal as an Arbitration – Expert Witnesses 2020 Global Elite Thought Leader in which a source notes: "His judgement, experience and confidence have impressed me." Before Secretariat, Jonathan was a Director and co-leader of Accuracy's Singapore office.

Secretariat's disputes, international arbitration and commercial litigation capabilities have grown significantly in size and geographic reach over the past 18 months. Chaitanya Arora and Jonathan Ellis join an Economic Damages & Valuation Practice that includes Managing Directors Howard Rosen and Chris Milburn in Canada, Bob Broxson, Rob Hutchins and Paul Marcus in the US and Mark Taylor and Andrew Maclay in London.

