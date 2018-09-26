Secretary of State: Pennsylvanians Can Verify Voter Registration, Check Congressional District in One Step

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the October 9 voter registration deadline approaches, Acting Secretary of State Robert Torres today reminded Pennsylvanians to check their registration status at votesPA.com, which now includes voting district information that reflects the new congressional district boundaries.

"Individuals who want to be sure they are registered can go directly to votesPA.com to verify their registration and polling place," Secretary Torres said. "Voters can also find in which congressional, state senate and state house districts they live. This is a new feature we added to make voting easier."

Tuesday, October 9, is the deadline to apply for new voter registration or make changes to an existing registration before the November 6 general election.

Eligible citizens who are not registered to vote can apply, and already registered voters can update their information, quickly and conveniently at register.votesPA.com.

Individuals wishing to register to vote must be:

A citizen of the United States for at least one month before the election.

for at least one month before the election. A resident of Pennsylvania and the election district in which the individual wants to register and vote for at least 30 days before the election.

and the election district in which the individual wants to register and vote for at least 30 days before the election. At least 18 years of age on or before the date of the election.

On November 6, Pennsylvania voters will be electing the Governor and Lieutenant Governor, one U.S. Senator and 18 U.S. House members. Even-numbered state Senate districts and all state House seats also will be on the ballot.

The votesPA.com website, available in English and Spanish, also offers printable voter registration applications (pdf), a polling place locator and county boards of elections contact information. It includes tips for first-time voters and military and overseas voters.

In addition, voters can familiarize themselves with the voting system they will use in their home county on Election Day.

For more information on voting and elections, call the Department of State's toll-free hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772) or visit votesPA.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Wanda Murren (717) 783-1621

SOURCE Pennsylvania Department of State

Related Links

http://www.state.pa.us

