Sectigo Certificate Manager Wins 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Overall Encryption Solution Provider of the Year

ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sectigo ®, a global provider of digital certificates and automated certificate lifecycle management solutions, today announced it was named Overall Encryption Solution Provider of the Year in the 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards. The awards, hosted by leading market intelligence firm Tech Breakthrough, highlight the world's best information security companies, products, and people.

"We are honored to be recognized by the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards for our proven, innovative approach to encryption, which enables enterprises to secure their digital infrastructure at scale," said Jason Soroko, CTO of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) at Sectigo. "In today's ever-expanding digital world, enterprises are adding more and more devices, users, and applications. This has caused the volume of digital certificates used to enable encryption to grow exponentially to ensure enterprises maintain a secure environment. An automated certificate lifecycle management tool to manage the growing volume of certificates is critical to accomplishing this."

A panel of senior-level, experienced cybersecurity professionals, including journalists, analysts, and technology executives, selected Sectigo from more than 4,000 nominations worldwide.

"Over the last several years, encryption has become a critical foundation for securing existing and new use cases in modern enterprises. The volume of digital certificates used to enable encryption is growing exponentially and having an automated lifecycle management tool to manage the volumes of certificates is critical to maintaining a secure environment," said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "Sectigo is delivering a true 'breakthrough' platform that is ready for both today and tomorrow's threats. Congratulations to Sectigo on being our choice for 'Overall Encryption Solution Provider of the Year'."

Sectigo is the trusted security and encryption partner of the world's largest organizations, and throughout its 20-year history, it has issued and helped manage billions of digital certificates across the globe. The company helps enterprises address their encryption challenges with its flagship certificate lifecycle management solution, Sectigo Certificate Manager (SCM).

SCM is a fully automated certificate issuance and management platform purpose-built for today's enterprises. It provides customers with complete visibility and lifecycle control to quickly deploy, revoke, and replace any public or private PKI certificates and keys, all from a single "pane of glass" platform. It also automates tasks, enforces compliance and control, minimizes person-hours, scales up to manage billions of certificates, and has over 28 native integrations with leading technologies.

Sectigo previously won the 2020 RemoteTech Breakthrough Award for Authentication Management Solution of the Year and the 2019 IoT Device Security Solution of the Year in the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards. Earlier this year, the company was a Gold Winner for New Security Software Product-Service of the Year in the 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards.

To learn more about Sectigo or SCM, visit https://sectigo.com/ and read the eWeek article "How Sectigo Certificate Manager Removes the Chaos of Enterprise PKI."

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a global cybersecurity provider of digital identity solutions, including TLS / SSL certificates, DevOps, IoT, and enterprise-grade PKI management, as well as multi-layered web security. As a leading Certificate Authority (CA) with more than 700,000 customers and over 20 years of online trust experience, Sectigo partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver automated public and private PKI solutions to secure web servers and user access, connected devices, and applications. Recognized for its award-winning innovations and best-in-class global customer support, Sectigo has the proven performance needed to secure the digital landscape of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com and follow @SectigoHQ.

SOURCE Sectigo

Related Links

www.sectigo.com

