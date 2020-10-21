Sectigo Certificate Manager Wins Authentication Management Solution of the Year In 2020 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sectigo®, a leading provider of digital identity management and web security solutions, today announced that its digital identity platform, Sectigo Certificate Manager, has won the Authentication Management Solution of the Year for the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. Sectigo was also awarded as the 2019 IoT Device Security Solution of the Year for the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards, making this new accolade the company's second award from the leading market intelligence organization, Tech Breakthrough.

In 2020, businesses worldwide saw enormous growth in remote work in response to COVID-19 office shutdowns, making it critical to use modern technologies to authenticate the users, devices, servers, and applications accessing their networks. This rapid transition has driven myriad security initiatives that facilitate encrypted access and communications for employees in work-from-home environments.

"We selected Sectigo as the Authentication Management Solution of the Year for its innovative approach to simplifying and strengthening enterprise-wide certificate management," explained Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. "As more companies turned to remote work this year, Sectigo helped protect its customers with security solutions that are simple to implement and easy-to-manage offsite."

In addition, as the industry moves toward shorter certificate durations—first from three years to two, and now from two years to one—security teams are challenged to remotely provision and renew hundreds or thousands of certificates far more frequently. With every phone, tablet, laptop, server, DevOps container, and email application, requiring a certificate for authentication to access corporate resources inside and outside the firewall, automation has become a critical alternative to labor-intensive and risky management methods, such as using spreadsheets.

"We are inspired to have Sectigo Certificate Manager recognized as the Authentication Management Solution of the Year," said Lindsay Kent, VP of Product Management, Sectigo. "By enabling automated lifecycle management of private and public certificates in a single pane of glass, Sectigo is providing a truly groundbreaking platform in the remote access space. As a cloud-based service with nothing to install on-premises, the platform can be up and running, enabling provisioning and management of certificates at scale, across a network within minutes."

The company's digital identity management platform, Sectigo Certificate Manager, automates certificate lifecycle management, enabling IT security teams to discover, issue, revoke, and replace certificates quickly and reliably, at scale. The platform supports several automation protocols, including the Automated Certificate Management Environment (ACME) and Enrollment over Secure Transport (EST), which enables an enterprise to automate certificate issuance and installation for a wide range of web servers, load balancers, routers, firewalls, and networking gear. IT teams can monitor the identities of everything and everyone connecting to their network, from anywhere, at any time—a particularly critical function as enterprises work to avoid costly certificate outages stemming from error-prone spreadsheet management methods.

About Tech Breakthrough

Founded in 2014, Tech Breakthrough creates market intelligence and industry recognition programs for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to early-stage startups in today's most competitive technology sectors. The company's expertise includes Internet-of-Things, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Mobile & Wireless, Educational Technology, Financial Services and Technology, Digital Health & Medical Technology, Automotive & Transportation Technology, and Data Technology.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading cybersecurity provider of digital identity solutions, including TLS / SSL certificates, DevOps, IoT, and enterprise-grade PKI management, as well as multi-layered web security. As the world's largest commercial Certificate Authority with more than 700,000 customers and over 20 years of online trust experience, Sectigo partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver automated public and private PKI solutions to secure web servers and user access, connected devices, and applications. Recognized for its award-winning innovation and best-in-class global customer support, Sectigo has the proven performance needed to secure the digital landscape of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com and follow @SectigoHQ.

SOURCE Sectigo

Related Links

www.sectigo.com

