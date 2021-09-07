Sectigo's Root Causes Cybersecurity Podcast Hits 50,000 Listeners

Hosted by Sectigo's Chief Compliance Officer Tim Callan and Chief Technology Officer of PKI Jason Soroko, the podcast features discussions and commentary around major trends impacting the cybersecurity industry. Nearly 200 episodes are available for digestible, easy-listening insights into a broad range of topics such as digital identities, public key infrastructure, certificate lifecycle management, quantum cryptography, blockchain, passwordless, zero trust, and much more .

"In today's modern enterprise where work-from-anywhere is now the norm, new and serious IT security risks have emerged. In a recent Sectigo survey, nearly three-quarters of respondents reported not feeling completely confident that they are in full compliance with industry and government standards for digital identity during remote work. That's a big problem that needs an immediate remedy as organizations' data, systems and operations are all at risk like never before," Soroko said.

Callan continued: "Our Root Causes podcast explores the solutions to these problems and emphasizes the importance of strong authentication through technology approaches like client certificates and automated certificate management. A company's data is probably crossing more than one hostile network boundary on a daily basis in this new world. Our goal is to educate IT professionals that digital identities are the new perimeter and ensure they are equipped with the knowledge to protect those identities. We are proud to be a trusted source in the industry."

Popular episodes this year include:

"[I've] been in the systems engineering space for 10 years and I've continued to struggle with PKI and CA [Certificate Authorities]," one five-star reviewer wrote. "This podcast has slowly filled those gaps in helping me understand soup to nuts what it's all about, the risks, and what 'right' looks like."

Root Causes streams on Spotify , SoundCloud , Blubrry , Stitcher and iTunes and is also available at www.sectigo.com/resource-library/podcasts . Keep up to date with the latest news and episodes by following @RootCausesPod .

