Section Primed to Accelerate Edge as a Service Adoption with $12M Series B Raise

This latest round of funding is meaningful in many ways for Section and not the least being to help catapult the next phase of growth and accelerate their mission to improve the Internet by helping application builders deliver faster and more secure digital experiences at the Edge.

"Our mission at Section is to improve the Internet by empowering innovators with simplicity, flexibility and control at the Edge to create better digital experiences. We know the Edge is key to a better Internet versus legacy centralized cloud as end users demand faster and more secure experiences. Section helps development and operations teams access the power of the Edge with the simplicity of cloud," says Stewart McGrath, Co-Founder & CEO of Section.

With this round of funding Section will continue to vigorously and deliberately pursue its mission by investing in their team and revolutionary Edge as a Service platform.

"We are excited about the next phase of the Edge ecosystem, Section's position within that ecosystem and our contribution to building a better Internet."

Over the past year, Section released several ground-breaking, Edge-first technologies that differentiate their solution from others in the market. These solutions include:

Adaptive Edge Engine (patent-pending): Section's Adaptive Edge Engine (AEE) intelligently and continuously tunes and reconfigures edge delivery networks to ensure edge workloads are running in optimal locations to meet real-time traffic demands.

Node.js Edge Hosting: Section's Node.js Edge Hosting solution empowers DevOps teams to run mission critical Node.js applications at the network edge for blazingly fast results with enterprise level AppSec protection.

Traffic Monitor: The Section Traffic Monitor gives DevOps engineers, application owners, and business leaders an easy way to quickly visualize how traffic is flowing through their edge architecture, delivering valuable insights that transcend functional boundaries.

These innovative solutions have helped Section win the business of several key accounts to deliver diverse edge solutions. One such example is the Drupal Association, which has leveraged the Section platform to build and power the Drupal Steward security program , a solution being deployed for the entire global Drupal community. Another notable customer is Wallarm, who is powering the Wallarm Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) solution via the Section platform, providing an easier deployment model for their customers alongside a distributed security footprint.

The partnership between Section and Lumen goes back nearly two years with Lumen CDN Edge Compute , powered by Section, delivered as part of Lumen's edge computing solutions.

About Section: Section's Edge as a Service technologies power next-gen applications with faster, simpler, and more secure digital experiences. For application engineers, the Section platform removes the burdens associated with Edge infrastructure provisioning, workload orchestration, scaling, monitoring, and traffic routing, so they can focus on innovating their core product. The Section Edge is built on the backbone of a vendor-agnostic global network of leading infrastructure providers spanning the edge-cloud continuum and offers the most flexible Edge solutions to meet the unique requirements of any application. Founded in 2012 in Sydney, Australia, Section moved its headquarters to Boulder, CO in 2016 and continues to grow its team, partners, and customers across the globe.

