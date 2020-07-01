LINKÖPING, Sweden, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) today publishes its Annual Report and Sustainability Report for the 2019/2020 financial year as well as the Board of Directors' Corporate Governance Report for the corresponding period.

The documents are attached to this press release and available on Sectra's website, investor.sectra.com:

Visit Sectra's website to gain an overview of events and progress during the 2019/2020 financial year.

This information constitutes information that Sectra AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 11:00 a.m. (UTC +02:00) on July 1, 2020.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2019/2020 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,661 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit https://sectra.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO, Sectra AB, +46 (0) 705 23 52 27

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-publishes-annual-report--sustainability-report-and-corporate-governance-report-for-2019-2020,c3145498

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1263/3145498/1272893.pdf Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2019/2020 https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-19-20,c2801994 Sectra Annual Report and Sustainability Report 19/20 https://mb.cision.com/Public/1263/3145498/ada063aa07ded7bf.pdf Sectra's Governance Report 2019/2020

SOURCE Sectra