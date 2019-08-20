Sectra Signs Enterprise Imaging Contract With Vanderbilt Health

SHELTON, Connecticut, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install its enterprise imaging PACS and VNA throughout Vanderbilt Health in Nashville. The Sectra solution, integrated with Epic Radiant and Cupid, will provide physicians a full patient overview on a single workstation and allow for scalability and future growth of the health system.

In addition to Sectra PACS for diagnostic radiology and cardiology and the VNA to store any departmental imaging, the multi-year contract signed in July will include advanced visualization tools, teaching file software, Sectra Breast Imaging PACS for mammography workflow, orthopedic pre-operative planning tools, business analytics and resident workflow. Vanderbilt Health comprises Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

"I'm pleased to welcome Vanderbilt Health to our growing customer community. Sectra is providing an imaging solution that will easily scale for growth. Additionally, we have created a customized resident workflow to address their important teaching and research requirements," says Mikael Anden, President of Sectra, Inc.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for high production environments and supports the goal of shortened report turnaround times, enhanced result distribution workflows, and improved communication between departments.

With more than 25 years of innovation and 1,800 installations worldwide, Sectra is a leading global provider of imaging IT solutions that support healthcare in achieving patient-centric care. Sectra offers an enterprise imaging solution comprising PACS for imaging-intense departments (radiology, pathology, cardiology and orthopedics), VNA, and share and collaborate solutions. Read more about Sectra and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" for a sixth consecutive year at https://medical.sectra.com/.

