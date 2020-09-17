Sectra Signs Enterprise Imaging Contracts with Two Top-rated Health Systems

SHELTON, Connecticut, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Southern California

New Jersey

The contracts, both signed in August, each comprise a radiology module and the Sectra VNA to store other departmental images, including cardiology.

"I am extremely proud that two health systems listed in the 2020-2021 US News & World Report Best Hospital rankings, chose to develop an enterprise imaging strategy by implementing a Sectra solution," says Anthony Grise, Vice President of Sales at Sectra, Inc.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. The offering includes a module for full-scale digital pathology, which received FDA approval in the US in March 2020. Learn more at medical.sectra.com/.

About Sectra Imaging IT Solutions

With more than 30 years of innovation and approaching 2,000 installations worldwide, Sectra is a leading global provider of imaging IT solutions that support healthcare in achieving patient-centric care. Sectra offers an enterprise imaging solution comprising PACS for imaging-intense departments (radiology, pathology, cardiology, orthopedics), VNA, and share and collaborate solutions. Sectra is leading the way in digital pathology with multiple, fully digital installations throughout the world. Read more about Sectra and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" at medical.sectra.com/.

