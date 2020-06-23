Sectra Wins Enterprise Imaging Contract at Swiss Healthcare Provider

LINKÖPING, Sweden, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a ten-year enterprise imaging contract with St. Claraspital in Basel, Switzerland. In this initial step toward a unified strategy for all its imaging needs, St. Claraspital will store medical images and multimedia from all medical specialties in an enterprise imaging solution and use the radiology module for image review. This will reduce IT complexity, increase reading and reporting efficiency, and enable efficient collaboration across disciplines and clinics.

St. Claraspital in Basel is a privately run acute care hospital in northwest Switzerland.

"Sectra's solution fits our enterprise imaging strategy, as it can be expanded to include other specialties over time. Its high system availability, integrated reporting functionality and AI workflow integrations were also important criteria in our selection of an imaging vendor. It will give our specialists a fast overview of all analyses, especially those based on imaging diagnostics, from all our medical disciplines and thus improve patient treatment," says Dominique Schmid, Head of ITM and Member of the Executive Board at St. Claraspital.

The enterprise imaging solution has a vendor neutral archive (VNA) at its core, providing clinicians at St. Claraspital with a single point of access to all current and previous images, video, and data. This reduces the need to switch between applications and enables efficient cross-departmental collaboration and integrated diagnostic workflows.

The contract was signed in May 2020 and also includes structured reporting and tools for multidisciplinary team meetings.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Read more about Sectra's enterprise imaging solution and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" at https://medical.sectra.com/.

About St. Claraspital

St. Claraspital is an indispensable part of the health service in northwest Switzerland. It is clearly positioned with its tumor center, the Clarunis University Center for Gastrointestinal and Liver Diseases, its mission for highly specialized operations, and the special departments of urology, pneumology/thorax surgery, cardiology, general internal medicine/endocrinology, gynecology/gynecological oncology and intensive care. St. Claraspital is also a reference center for obesity and provides extended basic medical care with a round-the-clock emergency department and outpatient clinics.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2019/2020 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,661 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit https://sectra.com/.

