Sectra Wins Radiology Imaging Replacement Contract at Dutch University Hospital

LINKÖPING, Sweden and ALMERE, the Netherlands, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a five-year contract to install its radiology imaging solution at Maastricht University Medical Center (MUMC) in the Netherlands. The solution's comprehensive toolset helps to streamline the radiology workflow to improve reading efficiency and patient outcomes.

The Sectra solution will provide radiologists at MUMC with access to all radiology images, tools and information from a single workstation, anywhere in the enterprise. Radiologists will therefore be able to both review studies and create actionable reports in a single application.

"Maastricht University Medical Center is at the forefront of medical imaging in Europe, and we are honored to have been given their confidence," says Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO of Sectra. "With a shared vision of a multidisciplinary approach to imaging, we are excited to work together to improve effectiveness in healthcare."

MUMC is a partnership between Maastricht University Hospital and Maastricht University's Faculty of Health, Medicine & Life Sciences. The contract was signed in October 2019 and the solution will handle approximately 210,000 radiology examinations each year.

Sectra's radiology imaging solution, as purchased by MUMC, is part of Sectra's enterprise imaging offering. It provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs and improves patient outcomes while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution supports the most image-intense departments-radiology, breast imaging, pathology, cardiology and orthopaedics. Being built on the same technical platform, customers can easily extend a departmental solution to create a comprehensive VNA. Read more about Sectra's enterprise imaging solution and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" at https://medical.sectra.com/.

