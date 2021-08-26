Secure Access Service Edge Market Size Worth $11.29 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global secure access service edge market size is expected to reach USD 11.29 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 36.4% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The existing networking technologies are complex and difficult to manage but easy for cybercriminals to intrude. The growing preference for remote working practices, increase in traffic across public clouds, and the rising dependence on data centers are further adding to the data security risks. At this juncture, the growing demand for ensuring secure access to data and networks is driving the need for advanced network approaches and technologies. The subsequent need for a unified and simplified approach to strengthen network security has resulted in the emergence of SASE.

Key Insights & Findings:

The platform segment accounted for over 70% of the overall revenue share in 2020 as the growing preference for remote working continued to drive the demand for a unified security solution that can offer the capabilities of several network security services

The demand for SASE was higher among IT & telecom enterprises in 2020 as the need to filter contents across edges and ensure efficient security framework management continued to drive the adoption of SASE among IT & telecom organizations

North America dominated the global market in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period

Aggressive IT spending, effective implementation of security standards, and the continued rollout of the digital workforce by organizations across the U.S. and Canada are some of the factors that are expected to drive the regional market

SASE architecture comprises the capabilities of network security services, such as Zero Trust, FWaaS, and CASB, and software-defined WAN capabilities, combined in a unified platform to help organizations in ensuring easy and secure access to data and networks. SASE architecture simplifies the IT infrastructure and frees organizations from the burden of managing and periodically updating multiple security systems. SASE architecture also allows organizations to save on the costs incurred on procuring multiple security solutions and helps them in the quick implementation of data protection policies. All such benefits are driving the popularity of SASE frameworks among enterprises.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent restrictions on the movement of people imposed by various governments across the world have prompted organizations to switch to a remote working model. However, the remote working model has also triggered challenges related to managing the productivity of a flexible workforce and security governance. Organizations are also exposed to higher levels of cybersecurity risks than ever. As a result, organizations are looking forward to implementing robust security frameworks. The growing need to establish effective security frameworks while ensuring convenient access to information for employees using an integrated approach is expected to drive the adoption of SASE frameworks.

Grand View Research has segmented the global secure access service edge market on the basis of component, application, and region:

SASE Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2028)

Platform



Services

SASE Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2028)

IT & Telecom



BFSI



Manufacturing



Retail & E-commerce



Healthcare



Government



Energy & Utilities



Others

SASE Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA

List of Key Players of Secure Access Service Edge Market

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Cato Networks

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

McAfee, LLC

Open Systems

Palo Alto Networks

Versa Networks, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

