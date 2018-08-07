Secure Channels Inc. Wins Cyber Defense Global Award for the Encryption Category for its Leadership in Patented Encryption, Authentication, and Communication Solutions

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Channels Inc., a provider of innovative security solutions, announced today it received an award from Cyber Defense for "Editor's Choice Encryption." Secure Channels and the other exclusive award winners will be unveiled and announced at IPEXPO EUROPE on October 3, 2018 in London, England, online, and in the year-end print edition "Cyber Defense Magazine."

The company received the award due to its leading work in the encryption space including the recent availability of its solution PKMS2. It is a Pattern Key, Multi-Segment, Multi-Standard (PKMS2) encryption protocol which is a mode of operation that uses patented layering and segmentation that can incorporate multiple length block ciphers to provide users with multiple security advantages.

"Our entire business model is predicated on consistent innovation that involves us breaking through technology barriers to present the industry's best encryption solutions," said Richard Blech, Chief Executive Officer of Secure Channels Inc. "We thank Cyber Defense for recognizing our company's commitment to helping organizations to withstand the latest cyber threats. Instead of offering singular and outdated encryption protection, we're offering complete solutions to protect data at rest and in transit."

With more than 1.2 Million annual readers and growing, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. This is Cyber Defense Magazine's sixth year of honoring cyber defense innovators. The submission requirements for the awards are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the information security cyber defense space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their executives, products or services.

"Cyber Defense Magazine spent six months searching the globe to find the most innovative and cutting edge cyber security companies for our Cyber Defense 2018 Global Awards," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher at Cyber Defense Magazine. "Secure Channels Inc. won this award for Editor's Choice Encryption because it is an innovator on a mission to help stop breaches and get one step ahead of the next threat, proactively."

Secure Channels also announced today the launch of Q-BOX, a device that solves some of the pressing logistics issues pertaining to the security of large data volumes such as movie and streaming files. It's a laser-diode quantum photonic device that uses the company's secure XOTIC cryptosystem combined with quantum random number generation to produce irreversible encryption. The new Q-BOX is designed to be highly portable due to no restrictions from private or public certificates, and it can send encrypted data to the cloud while in transit through 5G cellular networks.

"Q-BOX is a patent-pending solution that will revolutionize how studios and other entertainment firms protect their intellectual property," said Blech. "It greatly simplifies the method of bi-directional transfers to and from the cloud, so users can rest assured their valuable content is protected."

Designed as a light-weight and highly portable device, the Q-BOX leverages its massive speed and onboard processing power to enable hyper-fast encrypted data transfer to public cloud storage mediums such as Amazon Web Services or Microsoft AZURE. The combination of speed and strength afforded by this unit makes obsolete the physical storage of backups or transfer of data to vaulted offsite repositories. Q-BOX enables users to instantly have their data strongly encrypted in transit and at rest in the public cloud, and for back up and storage. This enables users to Bring Your Own Encryption (BYOE), providing them with significantly higher levels of protection and privacy for data stored in public domains.

Not only is the Q-BOX highly performant while uploading data into the cloud, the hardware's ability to stream encrypted data bi-directionally makes it uniquely suited for targeted broadcast environments whereby cloud-stored media can be sent directly into a box at any endpoint.

For more information about Secure Channels' solutions and innovative technologies, visit www.securechannels.com.

About Secure Channels Inc.

Secure Channels Inc. offers innovative, agile security solutions designed to seamlessly integrate with organizations' existing solutions. Agnostic by nature, solutions customize to user environments without compromising protection. Our mission is to help organizations make the most of their active security tools used for authentication and data protection, while providing a cost and performance effective solution to address the ever-increasing security challenges organizations face today. For more information, visit www.securechannels.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Waldron, IDPR for Secure Channels

202735@email4pr.com

949-777-2485

SOURCE Secure Channels Inc.

Related Links

http://www.securechannels.com

