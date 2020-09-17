Secure Consumer Payments Option MyBalanceOnline.Com Launches as More User-Friendly and Personalized Promptd™ Payment Portal

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MyBalanceOnline.com, a secure consumer payment option for healthcare, property management, utilities and other consumer-facing businesses, has been rebranded and upgraded to Promptd™ to increase payment performance and customer satisfaction.

Promptd™ Payment Portal offers a suite of dashboard reporting, account management and flexible payment services to meet the needs of the consumer payment industry. The rebranding was born from the growing demand for a clear and simple design, personalized communication preferences and mobile-friendly payment options.

"Our customer payments portal has already been widely-adopted for accounts receivable collections and bad debt recovery," says Ryan Howard, vice president and business development for BYL Risk Management, the brand behind Promptd™. "We're excited that Promptd™ improves upon MyBalanceOnline.com with a cleaner design and more customer-friendly interactions."

The Promptd™ Payment Portal enables clients to trigger customized billing and payment alerts to its customers while offering options to make a one-time payment, establish flexible payment plans and view transaction histories. Clients can also configure collection messages to prompt a customer via text, email and mail to view their billing statement, update health insurance details, settle a past-due account and more.

Promptd™ also provides clean and powerful dashboard reporting and analytics. Leveraging data from Promptd's Payment Portal, combined with the company's preferences and back-office call center, clients can view customer adoption rates, call handled rates, customer satisfaction results and cash collections.

To learn more about the Promptd™ Payment Portal, visit https://promptd.com/.

About BYL Risk Management:

BYL Risk Management LLC offers streamlined, back-office operations run by experienced specialists in their chosen field. Our business process outsourcing companies include background screening, accounts receivable outsourcing and bad debt collections, allowing business owners and management to focus on their core business. Visit www.BYLcompanies.com.

