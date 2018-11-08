Secure CyberID and Gallagher Affinity Join Forces to Help Small to-Midsize Federal Contractors Fight the War Against Cyber Attacks

MIDDLETOWN, N.J., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallagher Affinity has launched its new online 360 Coverage Pros portal, a discounted suite of cyber security solutions for companies who are under contract with the U.S. Federal Government to meet the growing demand for cyber and data breach prevention, insurance and compliance.

"We're proud to partner with 360 Coverage Pros to deliver our cutting-edge cybersecurity and end-point protection to federal contractors," says Will Lynch, Founder & CEO of Secure CyberID. "Cyber criminals and foreign adversaries continue to target small to-midsize businesses, especially in the Federal Government supply chain. Often with limited resources (IT and financial), these SMBs are viewed as easy targets for cyber-attacks."

360 Coverage Pros will offer federal contractors' Data Breach & Cyber Liability Insurance from industry leading insurance carriers, NIST 800-171 and DFARS compliance services, cyber risk assessments, as well as data breach protection and response.

"The impact of not having Cyber Insurance in place to protect against financial loss can be devastating for a small contractor," states R. Scott Reid, National Director of Cyber and Data Breach Insurance Programs for 360 Coverage Pros. "These mission critical contractors now have easy access to affordable solutions that can help them manage their cyber risk, maintain cyber security best practices and mitigate the risk of a data breach."

About 360 Coverage Pros

Powered by Gallagher Affinity, 360 Coverage Pros utilizes new innovative technologies to provide turn-key insurance solutions. Serving as the program administrator and provider for over 300 national associations and affinity groups, 360 Coverage Pros offers a fast and easy online application process to bind coverage and provide proof of insurance in just minutes directly from the www.Fed360Cyber.com website.

About Secure CyberID

Provider of unique and patented cybersecurity, data breach protection and identity theft solutions to commercial enterprise companies, small to-midsize businesses and individuals. For more information, visit www.SecureCyberID.com

Contact: Will Lynch

Phone: (732) 239-2179

Email: 204425@email4pr.com

SOURCE Secure CyberID

