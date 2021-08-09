Secure Exchange Solutions' Exceptional Performance for Customers Validated in KLAS 2021 First Look Report

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Exchange Solutions (SES), the leading platform provider of cloud-based clinical data exchange software, today announced that KLAS Research, a leading healthcare IT research company, highlighted SES in a 2021 First Look Report titled Secure Exchange Solutions: Enabling Connections Between Healthcare Communities . The research report highlights customers' use of SES offerings and their exceptional experience working with the vendor.

SES provides multiple interoperability solutions—such as Direct clinical data exchange and ADT notifications—that connect disparate organizations. As a vendor-agnostic health information service provider leveraged by providers, Health Information Technology (HIT) vendors, health information exchanges, and health plans, SES facilitates secure clinical exchange and interoperability to help healthcare organizations coordinate and manage care and be compliant with core measures.

"We are proud of our reputation for delivering robust product functionality and exceptional customer satisfaction," said Michele Darnell, President, Secure Exchange Solutions. "Customer satisfaction is a priority for us and the KLAS report highlights our customers' use of our offering and their positive experience working with us."

SES bridges the gap for care coordination and health information access. By streamlining clinical data exchange between providers, health plans, and the wider healthcare ecosystem, the SES platform enables the critical communications and secure collaboration needed to optimize care transitions and expedite plan-to-provider data exchange, review, and decision-making.

The report is one of several insight-driven reports published by KLAS annually. Each report highlights key findings and analysis from in-depth peer interviews and insights from healthcare professionals. KLAS members can access the report here: https://klasresearch.com/report/secure-exchange-solutions/1927

About Secure Exchange Solutions

Secure Exchange Solutions sets the standard for seamless, scalable, secure connectivity across organizational boundaries. As an industry-leading provider of interoperable, cloud-based clinical data exchange and Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered clinical review technologies, Secure Exchange Solutions protects, streamlines and delivers sensitive and critical health care information while ensuring compliance and improving efficiency and quality. Hospitals, health systems, physicians, health plans and application partners rely on Secure Exchange Solutions for integrated secure communications that expand their reach. For more information, please visit www.secureexsolutions.com.

