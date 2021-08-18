Secure Public Cloud Platforms with GIAC's New Cyber Security Certification

GPCS certification confirms that practitioners are well-versed in the big 3 cloud platforms. Tweet this

The GIAC Public Cloud Security (GPCS) certification is designed to confirm that practitioners are well-versed in the big 3 cloud platforms and have the ability to defend the data and infrastructure in each. GPCS-certified practitioners have confirmed essential knowledge needed by today's enterprises in the following areas:

Evaluation and comparison of public cloud service providers, including AWS, Azure, and GCP

Auditing, hardening, and securing public cloud environments

Introduction to multi-cloud compliance and integration

Brandon Evans, co-author of the affiliated SANS Institute SEC510 course, says, "SEC510: Public Cloud Security: AWS, Azure, and GCP covers a large array of topics across each of the Big 3 Cloud providers. Certification is crucial to prove that an individual can navigate through the nuances of each platform to defend the data and infrastructure within. The GPCS distinguishes itself from the security certifications offered by each provider because it remains vendor neutral. GPCS emphasizes the security strengths and weaknesses of each provider, highlighting that they are not secure by default and require professional reconfiguration. Any organization using one or more of these providers will find the knowledge and experience of GPCS holders to be indispensable to their security strategy."

Earning the GPCS certification is highly recommended for cyber security analysts and engineers, cloud and DevOps engineers, security auditors and system administrators, and operations personnel. GPCS will also benefit anyone who is responsible for researching, evaluating, or adopting cloud security offerings.

GPCS is designed to validate skills taught in the SANS Institute course SEC510: Public Cloud Security: AWS, Azure, and GCP. The GPCS certification is now available to the public and open for registration. Get GPCS certified today to prove you have what it takes to secure the cloud.

About GIAC Certifications

GIAC Certifications is a cyber security certification body known for providing the highest standard in information security certification. GIAC certifications are accredited under the IEC/ISO/ANSI 17024 quality standard for certifying bodies. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates employee qualifications with a portfolio of more than 35 hands-on, technical information security certifications.

About SANS Institute

SANS is the most trusted and the largest provider of training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 50 different cyber security training courses globally, live and online.

