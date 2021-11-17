Secure Web Gateway Market to Record a CAGR of 19.65% by 2025|Rising Number of Cyber Attacks to Drive Growth|Technavio

The secure web gateway market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Secure Web Gateway Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

BFSI



IT And Telecom



Government And Defense



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Secure Web Gateway Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the secure web gateway market include Barracuda Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., McAfee Corp., NortonLifeLock Inc., Thoma Bravo LP, Trend Micro Inc., Webroot Inc., and Zscaler Inc.

The increasing need for end-to-end holistic security products, rising number of cyberattacks, and growing digitalization will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as low acceptance of SWG solutions in the enterprise segment may threaten the growth of the market.

Secure Web Gateway Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. Based on geography, the secure web gateway market has been segmented into five regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. According to our research, 30% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the secure web gateway market in North America. The region has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors. The rising number of cyberattacks will facilitate the secure web gateway market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Secure Web Gateway Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist secure web gateway market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the secure web gateway market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the secure web gateway market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of secure web gateway market vendors

Secure Web Gateway Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.65% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Barracuda Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., McAfee Corp., NortonLifeLock Inc., Thoma Bravo LP, Trend Micro Inc., Webroot Inc., and Zscaler Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

