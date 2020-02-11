SecureCRT 8.7 and SecureFX 8.7 from VanDyke Software Help System Administrators Work Faster and More Efficiently

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VanDyke Software®, a developer of multi-platform secure terminal emulation and secure­ file transfer software, today announced the official release of SecureCRT® 8.7 and SecureFX® 8.7.

SecureCRT and SecureFX 8.7 Support Windows 10 and macOS Catalina

For organizations making the switch from Windows 7 or 8.1 to Windows 10, SecureCRT and SecureFX 8.7 are compatible. They are also compatible with macOS Catalina, including support for Dark Mode.

SecureCRT 8.7 Keyword Highlighting Enhancements Simplify Device Management

In environments with large numbers of connected devices, the ability to do word, phrase, and substring matching and use regular expressions in keyword highlighting makes device management easier.

"The enhanced regex capabilities of SecureCRT 8.7 paired with endless color-coding options (for keyword highlighting) allow me to efficiently identify outliers, visually scan and filter results very quickly, and highlight errors and inconsistencies that I would have otherwise missed," said Alan Skinner at Cox Communications.

New Command Manager in SecureCRT for Windows Streamlines Repetitive Tasks

For customers who wanted more buttons than could fit on the button bar, the new Command Manager (Windows only) provides a simple way to organize commands into named folders.

According to Shawn R. Hill, CISSP CCSE at AT&T, "The Command Manager has completely revamped the 'Button' experience. The ability to create a command tree list — sorted per vendor device type, environment, and even versions — exponentially improves the functionality of SecureCRT. Having the right commands, already proven to work from prior use and ready to go at the click of a mouse, is a huge time saver during troubleshooting sessions and outage mitigation efforts."

SecureFX 8.7 Adds Multiple Local Windows and HTTPS (WebDAV)

SecureFX 8.7 enhances productivity with a new option to pair each remote session with its own local window.

The addition of HTTPS (WebDAV) increases SecureFX's flexibility for organizations that use multiple transfer protocols.

SecureCRT 8.7 and SecureFX 8.7 Include Technical Support During Evaluation

Fully-functional evaluation copies of SecureCRT 8.7 and SecureFX 8.7 can be downloaded from the VanDyke Software website at www.vandyke.com. Evaluators have full access to VanDyke Software's expert technical support to assist with installation, configuration, and testing during the 30-day evaluation period.

About VanDyke Software, Inc.

Busy IT professionals depend on VanDyke Software to deliver rock-solid, easy-to-configure software for secure remote access, secure file transfer, terminal emulation, and remote administration. VanDyke Software offers a fully-supported 30-day evaluation of its products prior to purchase, providing both evaluators and customers with a higher level of service.

The company's product offerings include the SecureCRT Secure Shell terminal emulator, the SecureFX secure file transfer client, the VanDyke ClientPack, and the VShell® Secure Shell server. The company also offers a mobile app, SecureCRT for iOS, which is available for purchase from the Apple App store. For more information about VanDyke Software, visit the company's website at www.vandyke.com.

SOURCE VanDyke Software, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.vandyke.com

