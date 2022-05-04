Secureframe Strengthens Executive Leadership Team To Accelerate Next Phase of Hypergrowth

New CISO and VP of Engineering will help scale company to meet global demand for best-in-class automated compliance solution

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureframe announced today that it is expanding its team with key leadership hires. Drew Daniels has joined the company as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Cory Thomas as VP of Engineering. Their combined experience will help the company accelerate its strategic plans to serve new markets and companies around the world.

"Our primary focus is to provide our customers with the best experience possible—and hiring top talent is a key part of this formula," said Shrav Mehta, CEO, Secureframe. "Drew's proven track-record leading security teams, and Cory's experience building products at a number of high-growth startups, are precisely what we need during this momentous time in our company and market. Their contributions will undoubtedly help us execute on our vision of becoming the leading compliance automation provider."

Drew brings more than two decades of security experience to Secureframe. Prior to joining, Drew served as CIO and CISO at Druva, where he reshaped the entire security program to a proactive culture with emphasis on automation, self-service and transparent metrics. He also grew the overall team by 3x and added predictability to compliance and governance that included FedRAMP authorization. Before that, he was CIO and CISO at Qubole. There, he defined the security program, hired and built the team. Drew also oversaw SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, ISO 27001 and implementation of comprehensive security across four clouds AWS, Azure, GCP and Oracle. Previously, Drew held a number of security-related roles at a number of prominent companies, including Microsoft, Oracle, Netsuite and more. He is also a published author, board member, strategic advisor and angel investor.

Cory Thomas has spent close to 20 years building SaaS applications and engineering teams. Before Secureframe, he was a two-time VP Engineering. First at Xello, growing the team four-fold while shaping engineering culture and best practices. Then at Copper, rebuilding engineering for their next phase of growth. In-between he served as Director of Engineering at InVision where he led teams delivering InVision's Cloud, Freehand, DSM and Studio products along with partner integrations.

Today's announcement is part of a series of significant growth milestones for Secureframe. Earlier this year, the company secured a $56 million Series B funding round led by Accomplice with participation from Kleiner Perkins, Optum Ventures, Kaiser Permanente, Gradient Ventures, Soma Capital, Gaingels, Impatient Ventures, and Flexport. In 2021, Secureframe experienced 10x ARR and 7x customer growth, reflecting global demand for the company's best-in-class automated compliance solution.

About Secureframe

Secureframe is the leading platform for security compliance automation. Secureframe makes obtaining and maintaining the most rigorous global compliance standards, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and PCI DSS, easy and effortless. With over 100+ integrations to core services such as AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, Github, JAMF, and Okta, Secureframe automatically and continuously collects audit evidence, runs security awareness training, monitors infrastructure, and more. Secureframe has made compliance easy for hundreds of companies including Stream, Dooly, Lob, Instabase, Slab, and Doodle. For information, please visit www.secureframe.com.

SOURCE Secureframe