SecureLink and Thycotic Partner to Provide Enhanced Credential Management Capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas and WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureLink, the leader in vendor privileged access and Thycotic , provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide, today announced a systems integration partnership. This integration combines the power of Thycotic's award-winning Secret Server with SecureLink's remote vendor privileged access solution, creating a unified security front for all privileged activities.

For SecureLink customers that use Thycotic, all credentials managed in these separate products can now be managed from a single location within Thycotic's Secret Server. This will allow customers to take advantage of Thycotic's advanced credential management and endpoint security features. Thycotic's customers can now seamlessly deploy SecureLink's remote access platform to take advantage of its bespoke vendor user management capabilities and best-in-class remote access security features.

"This integration enables our customers to focus on business-critical tasks by eliminating inefficiencies associated with managing third-party vendor and employee privileged access separately," said Joe Devine, CEO of SecureLink. "As one of the leading PAM providers, Thycotic is one of the most recognizable and trusted companies in the space, and this integration will give customers of both companies significant advantages."

"SecureLink's outstanding platform for managing third-party vendors is very well known within the industry and our combined offering greatly simplifies password management for customers," said Jai Dargan, Vice President, Product Management of Thycotic. "Our Secret Server solution authorizes access for privileged users through encrypted connections and eliminates the possibility of credential exposure."

For additional details, please visit securelink.com/thycotic-integration.

About Thycotic

Thycotic is the leading provider of cloud-ready privilege management solutions. Thycotic's security tools empower over 10,000 organizations, from small businesses to the Fortune 500, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance. Thycotic makes enterprise-level privilege management accessible for everyone by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and prioritizing productivity, flexibility and control. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Thycotic operates worldwide with offices in the UK and Australia.

About SecureLink

SecureLink is the leader in managing vendor privileged access and remote support for both highly regulated enterprise organizations and technology vendors. SecureLink serves more than 30,000 organizations worldwide. World-class companies across multiple industries including healthcare, financial services, legal, gaming, and retail rely on SecureLink's secure, purpose-built platform. SecureLink is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

