SecureLink Continued Growth Momentum in Q1 2019

AUSTIN, Texas, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureLink, the leader in vendor privileged access management, grew over 49 percent year-over-year (YoY) based on steady quarterly growth. New enterprise customers were the primary source of sales growth across vertical industries, with the highest growth coming from healthcare, followed by state and local government, legal and manufacturing. Notably, sales to software companies saw a 98 percent increase compared to the same period in 2018.

"We continue to outperform the sales objectives set at the end of last year and see momentum resulting from greater awareness of the risks associated with third-party organizations accessing privileged systems," said Joe Devine, CEO of SecureLink. "Our customers and prospects tell us that securing third-party remote access is a high priority in 2019."

Devine continued, "We also made a significant number of hires in Q1 to build out our customer-facing teams as part of a larger plan to accelerate deployments and help our enterprise customers get their vendors on to the platform."

The sales growth from software companies is due to the increasing demand from organizations to meet more stringent compliance requirements. Software vendors also leverage the productivity advantages and understand that when their technicians focus on providing support instead of managing passwords, calling help desks, or troubleshooting IT issues, it's a win-win for all parties.

SecureLink's platform for managing privileged access for vendors is widely recognized for being the de facto standard for providing secure and auditable remote access connections. With the growth of Privileged Access Management (PAM) systems to manage employee remote access, SecureLink has become a necessary PAM complement for organizations that understand the potential threats that third parties present. Integrations with Thycotic and Hitachi ID Systems were announced earlier this year, simplifying password management and eliminating credentials exposure across platforms.

Vista Equity Partners made a strategic investment in SecureLink in 2017 with its Endeavor Fund for high-growth companies.

To learn more about the SecureLink, visit securelink.com .

About SecureLink

SecureLink is the leader in managing vendor privileged access and remote support for both highly regulated enterprise organizations and technology vendors. SecureLink serves more than 30,000 organizations worldwide. World-class companies across multiple industries including healthcare, financial services, legal, gaming, and retail rely on SecureLink's secure, purpose-built platform. SecureLink is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Contact:

Richard Weber

richard@austinmarketingconnection.com

T. 512-971-0453

SOURCE SecureLink

Related Links

http://securelink.com

