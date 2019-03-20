SecureLink Recognized as a March 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Privileged Access Management

AUSTIN, Texas, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureLink, the leader in vendor privileged access management, today announced it was named a March 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Privileged Access Management. Gartner defines Privileged Access Management as technologies that help organizations provide secure privileged access to critical assets and meet compliance requirements by managing and monitoring privileged accounts and access.

"We think being named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Privileged Access Management validates the commitment our team has to delivering a product specifically built to address the challenges companies face with managing privileged access for third-party vendors," said Joe Devine, CEO of SecureLink. "The feedback shared by our customers on Gartner Peer Insights is invaluable and helps us execute on our product roadmap to meet market requirements."

According to Gartner's "Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management"1 report published December 3, 2018, "Privileged access management is one of the most critical security controls, particularly in today's increasingly complex IT environment. Security and risk management leaders must use PAM tools in a long-term strategy for comprehensive risk mitigation."

SecureLink holds a unique place in the PAM ecosystem with its purpose-built security and audit capabilities for managing vendor remote access and users. SecureLink has technology integrations with the largest PAM providers to give customers of both solutions enhanced capabilities, including greater granular command filtering, endpoint security and advanced credential management capabilities.

Gartner Peer Insights documents customer experience through verified ratings and peer reviews from enterprise IT professionals. As of March 19, 2019, SecureLink reviews include the following:

"SecureLink is a wonderful tool to allow vendors to have access into our network. It allows us to clearly define who can access internal resources and to what level of access the vendor receives." Healthcare customer [read full review]

"The product allows us to micro-manage vendor/consultant access into our systems. It records what they do when they do it." Retail customer [ read full review ]

"Implementing SecureLink was critical to our ability to meet HIPAA and HITECH Act requirements including individual accountability and robust audit trails. We have also leveraged the SecureLink robot to meet medical device regulatory requirements." Healthcare customer [read full review]

To learn more about the SecureLink platform, visit securelink.com.

1Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, Felix Gaehtgens, Dale Gardner, Justin Taylor, Abhyuday Data, Michael Kelley, 3 December 2018

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Disclaimer

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About SecureLink

SecureLink is the leader in providing vendor privileged access management and remote support for both highly regulated enterprise organizations and technology vendors. SecureLink serves more than 30,000 organizations worldwide. World-class companies across industries including healthcare, financial services, legal, gaming, and retail rely on SecureLink's secure, purpose-built platform. SecureLink is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

