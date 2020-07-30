SecureReview Expands into EU/UK Markets in Time for Change to Privacy Laws

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacy Shield has been ruled noncompliant with European privacy rights. Non-European companies are now charged with providing privacy controls that comply with European data protection laws for European users.

SecureReview, a growing cybersecurity software and services provider that leverages AI to protect confidential data, announces an expanded reach beyond the United States to include data protection in the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Security Matters

EU and UK businesses already rely on SecureReview's ironclad security posture to ensure that private data stays private. With state of the art technology, SecureReview keeps confidential documents in front of only the right people, at only the right time, in only the right place. Only authorized users gain access, and then only from pre-registered computers. The platform works with popular business solutions such as Citrix, Azure Virtual, AWS workspaces and many more.

Employees and contractors often use personal computers at home. Even corporate-issued notebook computers on VPNs are vulnerable. All home computers could contain malware and spyware. SecureReview addresses these challenges without disrupting the worker's personal items, such as photographs and music apps.

"There is no other cybersecurity platform in the world that has our capability to sensibly and precisely restrict access to critical information," said Jordan Ellington, founder of SecureReview. "Using facial verification, a dedicated secure email system, screenshot and screen share blocking, SecureReview offers a locked down environment unlike any other. With this expansion into global markets, we offer lightning speed connectivity to our EU and UK customers."

SecureReview has experienced over 12x growth in 2020, in parallel with the rapid increase in work from home employees. Entry into new geographic regions provides even more opportunity for market expansion.

About SecureReview

SecureReview was founded in 2017 to help legal, financial and life sciences organizations worldwide protect sensitive data with a transparent layer of security. SecureReview protects document reviews, investigations, translations, deals, audits, and any situation where organizations share extremely sensitive files with external users, while meeting stringent corporate IT and regulatory security requirements. For more information, visit http://www.securereview.com , call 844-303-5324, or email [email protected]. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

