SecureReview Rebrands to SessionGuardian

Jordan Ellington, founder and CEO of SessionGuardian, said, "After launching the next evolution in remote endpoint cybersecurity, we felt it was the right time for a brand evolution. Our new SessionGuardian.com website and brand identity reflect our industry-leading position and clearly demonstrate the evolution of our endpoint security software and company. Our team is excited to deliver the future of cybersecurity as SessionGuardian."

Prior to rebranding, SessionGuardian was founded in 2017 when Ellington and his industry-expert advisors observed a critical gap in traditional endpoint security measures—the human risk factor. To address this pervasive threat that end users pose, they pioneered software that leverages biometric technology, enforcing second-by-second facial recognition during remote user sessions, from log on to log off. By combining this innovation with other controls exclusive to SessionGuardian (including disabled screenshots/screenshare, bystander detection and smartphone in the workspace detection) the software gives organizations complete control and certainty over who is really viewing their data.

With their new identity, SessionGuardian is better poised to augment their impact on the global cybersecurity landscape. They are proud to embrace a name that more accurately and powerfully conveys the protection they offer against end user vulnerabilities.

About SessionGuardian

SessionGuardian is a software development company with proven success in the endpoint security landscape, with a focus on industry-leading solutions for organizations navigating the risks of a distributed workforce. They have pioneered the adoption of persistent biometric technology with their proactive, zero-trust approach to cybersecurity, empowering organizations to operate fearlessly in our evolving global economy.

