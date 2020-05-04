SecureSky Accelerates Growth as it Expands its Strategic Advisory Board

OMAHA, Neb., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureSky, a leader in the cloud security posture management and compliance solutions, announced the appointment of three new Advisory Board members. Maria Lewis Kussmaul of AGC Partners, a leader in security sector investment banking. John Pescatore, of SANS, a trusted resource for information security training, cybersecurity certifications and research and Matthew Gyde CEO of the NTT Ltd's Security Division, a leader in global cyber security solutions.

"We could not be more excited to have Maria, John and Matt as part of our team," commented Michael Hrabik, SecureSky's CEO. "Their combined wealth of experience in the IT security industry is so valuable to help to continue to fuel our momentum in the market. Maria, John and Matts guidance will be vital in providing the deep and broad security expertise and go to market experience that our clients expect from SecureSky."

Maria Lewis Kussmaul, Strategic Advisory Board

Maria is co-founder and partner at AGC Partners, leading the firm's investment banking efforts in the IT security sector, in which it has advised on 112 cyber transactions since its inception in 2003. A recognized domain expert, Maria is a frequent contributor to industry events, panelist/presenter at the RSA Conference, Security Innovation Network (SINET) Advisory Board Member, Naval War College Roundtable Participant and has facilitated numerous "Blue Sky" strategic planning sessions with leading security teams. Prior to co-founding AGC Partners, Maria was a co-founder, general and venture partner of Castile Ventures, a seed and early stage venture capital firm. Maria's early Wall Street career spanned three firms – Smith Barney, Shearson Lehman and Cowen & Co.

John Pescatore, Strategic Advisory Board

John has been SANS Institute's Director of Emerging Security Trends since 2013. John has 42 years of experience in computer, network and information security and was a Gartner's Lead Security Analyst for over 13 years, working with global 5000 corporations and major technology and service providers. Prior to joining Gartner Inc. in 1999, Pescatore was Senior Consultant for Entrust Technologies and Trusted Information Systems. Prior to that, Pescatore spent 11 years with GTE developing secure computing systems. Pescatore began his career at the National Security Agency, where he designed secure voice systems and at the United States Secret Service, where he developed secure communications and surveillance systems. He holds a BSEE from the University of Connecticut and is an NSA Certified Cryptologic Engineer.

Matthew Gyde, Strategic Advisory Board

Matt is Chief Executive Officer, NTT Ltd.'s Security division. As CEO of NTT Security, Matt is responsible for executing the organization's security strategy, services and go to market strategy with the goal of building the world's most recognized security brand supported by a team of highly talented security professionals. Matt previously held the position of Group Executive of Security business for Dimension Data across Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and the America's. Prior to this Matt spent time in various security environments from a client to a carrier to OEM's across Australia, Asia. His career in IT security spans more than 25 years, providing him with a deep understanding of how security platforms should be implemented and managed to ensure clients' business outcomes are achieved.

About SecureSky

SecureSky is a cloud security posture management and compliance solutions to help organizations secure their cloud applications, services and environments. The SecureSky Active Protection Platform provides full visibility and real-time response to current and emerging threats across the entire cloud stack. SecureSky also provides security, compliance and forensic services to enable enterprise to defend against cybercriminals. www.securesky.com

