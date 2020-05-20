CAMARILLO, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureSpace Self Storage announces the Grand Opening of a new self storage facility in Camarillo, California.

SecureSpace Camarillo is a newly converted, Class A property that is strategically located at 5300 Adolfo Road, Camarillo, CA 93012, just north of the US-101 and less than five miles east of Oxnard.

This new SecureSpace location offers 75,000 square feet of climate-controlled, ground-floor self storage space with unit sizes ranging from 5'x5' to 15'x25'. Additionally, the second floor consists of 75,000 square feet of office space available for rent.

The property's leasing office offers a convenient lobby with free WiFi and work stations, moving supplies including boxes, locks, and furniture covers for sale, and friendly staff to assist with all storage needs.

InSite Partner Paul Brown notes, "As a Southern California-based developer, we know and love the Camarillo area - there are 300 days of sunshine a year and it's a thriving city close to everything with friendly residents - so we built this location to provide a unique storage option for this market. Less than 15% of the supply in Camarillo currently offers climate-controlled storage. With SecureSpace Self Storage Camarillo, we built out every unit - 100% - to be climate-controlled to ensure our customers' valuables are well-maintained. We invite the community to come and see the difference at SecureSpace - please visit us in person or go to SecureSpace.com to learn more."

Well-located for consumer and business users, the underutilized site was acquired in 2019 by InSite Property Group, the parent company of SecureSpace, and developed into the world-class self storage facility that is now open for business.

Located in Ventura County, the picturesque city of Camarillo is an affluent community with a rich history and great weather. It is nestled at the base of the Conejo foothills in between Thousand Oaks and Oxnard.

The SecureSpace Self Storage Camarillo store will be open for business on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting https://SecureSpace.com or calling (805) 600-5665.

About SecureSpace Self Storage

Relax. It's safe at SecureSpace.

Based in Redondo Beach, California, the SecureSpace team is dedicated to providing a hassle-free self storage experience. All of our facilities are brand-new buildings and provide the latest amenities in securing a customer's belongings.

We look forward to serving our customers and satisfying their storage needs - please visit http://www.SecureSpace.com to make a reservation or learn more today.

About InSite Property Group

Based in Redondo Beach, California, InSite Property Group is the parent corporation of SecureSpace Self Storage.

As a fully integrated developer, builder, and operator, InSite Property Group currently has a pipeline of more than 20 brand-new storage facilities under development. Please visit http://www.InsitePG.com to learn more.

Contact:

Jake McMillan

(866) 521-8292

[email protected]

https://insitepg.com/

SOURCE SecureSpace

