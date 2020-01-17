Securing the Budget You Truly Need! The Google Translate for Communicating to C-Suite

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Mirochnik, CEO at HALOCK Security Labs and Board Member of The DoCRA Council, will be presenting at the RSA Conference 2020 taking place on February 24th – 28th in San Francisco, CA, at the Moscone Center.

"Securing the Budget You Need! Translating Technology Costs to Business Impact" is scheduled for Friday, February 28th at 8:30 a.m. The session describes how an industry-proven methodology, Duty of Care Risk Analysis (DoCRA), can help communicate to the C-Suite in a new way to justify the budget needed. This method allows the Business to understand their security risks in terms of (a) their customers, (b) their business objectives and (c) third party obligations. By defining security risks in terms that are understood by the business, DoCRA enables the business to make informed decisions and approve appropriate resources. This presentation will include recent client case studies, demonstrating how security needs were misunderstood using traditional risk assessment methods and how DoCRA helped communicate these risks in business terms and with positive results. Attendees will:

Receive free downloadable templates for a proven budget justification narrative.

Learn how DoCRA can establish a common language for risk tolerance with the Business.

Experience through real-life case studies how DoCRA helped justify and secure budgets.

This year, RSA Conference focuses on the Human Element, highlighting the relationship between people and technology. Over 45,000 cybersecurity professionals attend this leading event to learn and network with industry peers and thought leaders and provides a beneficial opportunity for further insight.

ABOUT DoCRA

DoCRA is a not-for-profit (501(C)(3)) organization that authors, maintains, and distributes standards and methods for analyzing and managing risk. The DoCRA Council is comprised of member organizations that require standards of practice in risk analysis and risk management, and who therefore have an interest in the methods used for analyzing risks and safeguards that reduce risk.

ABOUT HALOCK Security Labs

Founded in 1996, HALOCK Security Labs is a thought-leading information security firm, that combines strengths in strategic management consulting with deep technical expertise. HALOCK's service philosophy is to apply "just the right amount" of security to protect critical assets, satisfy compliance requirements, enhance social responsibility, and achieve corporate goals. With HALOCK, organizations can establish reasonable security and acceptable risk. HALOCK's services include: Security and Risk Management, Compliance Validation (HIPAA, PCI DSS, CCPA), Penetration Testing, Incident Response Readiness, Security Organization Development, and Security Engineering.

