Securitas AB to Publish the Full Year Report on Thursday, February 7, 2019

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas AB will publish the full year report for January-December 2019 on Thursday, February 7, at 8.00 a.m. (CET).

8.00 a.m. (CET) Report release

The report will be sent as a press release from Cision (www.cision.se) and will automatically be published on www.securitas.com when released.

9.00 a.m. (CET) Presentation slides available

For presentation slides, follow the link www.securitas.com/presentations

9.30 a.m. (CET) Telephone conference and audio cast

Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference at 9.30 a.m. (CET) where Securitas President and CEO Magnus Ahlqvist and CFO Bart Adam will present the report and answer questions. The telephone conference will also be audio casted live via Securitas' website. To participate in the telephone conference, please dial in five minutes prior to the start of the conference call:

The United States: +1-855-269-2605

Sweden: +46-8-519-993-55

United Kingdom: +44-203-194-0550

To follow the audio cast of the telephone conference via the web, please follow the link www.securitas.com/webcasts. A recorded version of the audio cast will be available on the same web page after the telephone conference. We value your privacy and want to be transparent with you on the way that we collect and use your personal data when you participate in the telephone conference. Please follow this link to read our privacy policy for telephone conferences/audio casts in relation to publication of interim reports: www.securitas.com/privacy-policy-audiocasts.

Information:

Micaela Sjökvist,

Head of Investor Relations,

mobile: +46(0)76-116-7443

