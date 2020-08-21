Securitas Announces First Wave of Graduates from Industry-Leading Development Program

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas USA recently recognized the first graduates of its Learning, Education and Development (LEAD) Program developed in conjunction with Purdue Global University last year. The Securitas LEAD program significantly subsidizes tuition toward one of four security-focused certificates. The first cohort saw security officers complete the 20-credit curriculum required for a certificate in their selected area of concentration – Customer Service, Management, Security Awareness or Security Preparedness. In addition to the certificate programs, LEAD participants can choose to apply their credits toward an associate's or bachelor's degree from Purdue Global.

"Our employees face three main hurdles in pursuing a degree – the belief they can do it, cost and time," said Securitas' Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Rod Musser. "The LEAD program addresses each of those issues. Securitas intends for these certificates to provide officers with the skills, knowledge and experience to improve their careers as well as prepares them for future growth in numerous aspects of their lives. I couldn't be prouder of our first graduating class and all employee-students currently in the program. A future with more possibilities awaits them all. I hope other officers will see the achievements of these colleagues and be inspired to follow their example."

"I'd like to extend my personal congratulations to each of our graduates," said Securitas President and CEO of North America Guarding, Greg Anderson. "We are committed to the education and career development of our employees. LEAD certification and the optional degree programs are an investment in their futures. It equips them with the knowledge and skills to prepare them to hold positions of increased responsibility." He added that investing in the career development for high-performing officers was one of the keys to Securitas USA's ability to attract and retain top talent and provide unmatched service for their clients.

LEAD certification is just one of the many value-added benefits available to Securitas security officers. www.securitasinc.com/join-us/.

