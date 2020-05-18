Securitas launches virtual career fair and drive-thru hiring to recruit 1,200 Employees

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas goes high tech as it aims to bolster its workforce by 1,200 officers in California by hosting an online virtual career fair and drive-thru hiring events. Securitas is hiring 10,000 positions nationwide and more than 10 percent of those jobs are in California.

Last month, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California is experiencing a "pandemic induced recession" in which hundreds of thousands of workers were laid off. Securitas aims to help Californians get back to work with temporary, full-time and part-time positions immediately available. With stay at home orders persisting across the state, Securitas has gone completely high tech for its hiring process and its training of new hires.

The Securitas Virtual Career Fair will be held on Thursday, May 21 from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm via virtual interview.

Each California Securitas office is participating with a focus on the following cities and surrounding areas: Anaheim, Bakersfield, Carlsbad, Chino, Commerce, Concord, El Centro, Fresno, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Monterey, Mountain View, Northridge, Oakland, Ontario, Orange County, Palm Desert, Pasadena, Petaluma, Redding, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Maria, San Mateo, Stockton, Temecula, Torrance, Victorville, Ventura, and West Covina.

To schedule your Securitas virtual interview, applicants can text "Attend" to 844-980-3282.

The Drive-Thru Career Fair will be held on Tuesday, May 26 from 8:30 am – 12:30 pm at the following locations (each participating location hires for the cities surrounding the hiring event):

2099 S. State College Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92807

92807 4125 Blackhawk Plaza Circle , Danville, CA 94506

, 94506 10 River Park East , Fresno, CA 93720

, 93720 1500 West Carson Street, Ste. 109, Long Beach, CA 90810

90810 3850 S. Figueroa Street , Los Angeles, CA 90037

, 90037 430 N. Vineyard Ave. Ste. 335, Ontario, CA 91764

91764 2045 Hurley Way , Sacramento, CA 95825

, 95825 1550 Hotel Circle North, Ste. 440, San Diego, CA 92018

92018 2480 N. 1st Street #180, San Jose, CA 95131

"Securitas is seeing growth in the request for its services, and to help fulfill that need, we are looking for individuals who work hard, care about their community, and who find fulfillment in making a positive impact," says Kimberly Carson, Securitas' Vice President of Human Resources. "Securitas is a place where you can build a lifelong career. Wherever possible, we promote from within – in California, most of our Area Vice Presidents and a large portion of our District Managers started out as Security Officers."

For those who are unable to attend either Securitas career fair, the organization says that you can also apply online at www.securitasinc.com/join-us.

Securitas is a leader in Protective Services and continues to grow its business and career opportunities. Available positions include both regular and temporary, full-time and part-time opportunities.

ABOUT SECURITAS. As The Leader in Protective Services, Securitas and its 370,000 employees worldwide help companies of all sizes and industries achieve security programs and results. Security solutions include on-Site, mobile and remote guarding; electronic security, fire & safety, and corporate risk management. From the back office to the boardroom, warehouse to storefront, Wall Street to Main Street – Securitas empowers people, technology and knowledge to advance the industry in general and our clients' security in particular.

Media Contact: Jacque Vaughn

619.961.5553 | [email protected]

Media Note: Interviews are immediately available. Please contact us for additional dates for these events.

SOURCE Securitas Pacific Region

