Securitas North America Recognizes Heroism and Performance with 2019 Security Officer of the Year Awards

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas North America annually recognizes two security officers—one for heroism and one for outstanding performance. The recipients are chosen from among nominations received from their colleagues and managers. Honorees are featured in Excellence in Service, a magazine published for Securitas security officers, and receive monetary consideration as well as other recognition for being selected as Officers of the Year.

Security Officer of the Year for Heroism recognition is conferred on an officer who performs a heroic act while helping to protect people or property. Sinteria House was honored in this category for her heroic actions in de-escalating a situation involving a disoriented, upset individual at her client site. After Officer House contacted management and the police, the intruder revealed a weapon. Officer House never lost her focus, maintaining a calm demeanor and talking to the individual until the police arrived and transitioned control of the situation.

In addition to recognizing a remarkable act of heroism, Securitas also acknowledges an individual who distinguishes themselves in performance of their daily duties, going above and beyond what is asked or expected. Ron Rolston was named Security Officer of the Year for Performance for delivering consistently excellent client service and outstanding performance. During his 30-year career, Rolston has demonstrated excellence, first as a security officer and during his most recent tenure as a Fire Protection Inspector, all with the same client. He is known for his commitment to training and willingness to mentor others. One recent initiative involved using his knowledge and experience to develop policies and procedures that promote a safer work environment. The resulting training package included many elements that could be readily implemented at other client sites.

Through their actions, officers House and Rolston demonstrated a high degree of professionalism and their commitment to Securitas' core values of Integrity, Vigilance and Helpfulness.

"Officers House and Rolston are great examples of employees focused on providing extraordinary service while delivering on our Purpose of making our clients, our communities, our world a safer place," stated Securitas North America Guarding CEO and President Greg Anderson. "We are grateful for their outstanding contributions, their professionalism and their dedication to our clients. I couldn't be more pleased to recognize these exceptional officers who represent some of the best of our 100,000 Securitas officers in North America."

Read more about these officers and their outstanding performance at

www.securitasinc.com/join-us/security-in-action/.

