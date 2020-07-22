Securitas North America to hire nationwide as security demands continue

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of hiring 10,000 security officers earlier this year, Securitas North America has announced that it will extend its robust nationwide hiring to meet the increasingly critical needs of its clients.

"More than ever, security is essential in society today," explained President and CEO of Securitas North America Guarding, Greg Anderson . "As we manage through this crisis, the security needs of our clients are evolving. Securitas has introduced new services and solutions to meet these dynamic demands – these new services are producing hiring opportunities across the country . "

Anderson noted that the security profession is a chance for individuals to make an immediate and impactful difference in a growing industry. "Every position, every function is critical to our clients, and we are looking for those who want to make a difference as an essential service provider." While Securitas protects a variety of business and organizations, it is actively hiring security personnel for its retail, hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing and technology teams .

While specific workforce requirements vary based on job duties and location, the company has full-time, part-time and temporary positions available throughout its North America operations.

"We value the knowledge and expertise that employees bring from their experiences in other industries and want to encourage those whose jobs have been displaced or who have been furloughed as a result of the current crisis to consider applying for one of the available opportunities with us," said Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Rod Musser.

Securitas is committed to helping employees achieve their personal and career goals. Many employees who began as security officers now hold positions throughout the company's operations, including several in senior management. In addition to highly competitive benefits, the company offers bachelor and associate degree programs as well as a college level certificate program through its partnership with Purdue University Global.

All Securitas positions require drug and background screening. Interested candidates can apply online at www.securitasjobs.com.

ABOUT SECURITAS

As The Leader in Protective Services, Securitas and our 370,000 employees worldwide help companies of all sizes and industries achieve superior security programs and results. Our security solutions cut across the Six Pillars of Protective Services: On-Site, Mobile and Remote Guarding; Electronic Security, Fire & Safety, and Corporate Risk Management. From the back office to the boardroom, warehouse to storefront, Wall Street to Main Street – Securitas empowers people, technology and knowledge to advance the industry in general and our clients' security in particular. For more information about Securitas Services North America, visit www.securitasinc.com

SOURCE Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

