Securitas Plays Critical Role in the Re-Opening of Universities Across the Nation

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas USA has expanded its screening, access control and resident management solutions to help keep higher education campuses across the country safe and secure. The company's COVID screening and safety best practices have already been implemented by scores of colleges and universities nationwide. These strategies are being published in this month's Campus Law Enforcement Journal, a periodical put out by the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA).

"We continue to leverage our experience and recently established library of COVID screening solution best practices to address the wide variety of security concerns our university clients are experiencing," said Greg Anderson, President and CEO, North America Guarding. "Campus administrators are facing an especially complex set of new challenges. As the key partner and security provider on more than 500 higher education campuses, our role is to help them evaluate and implement the health and safety protocols that will have the greatest impact given their specific circumstances. We've quickly learned to adapt to their needs as there is no 'one-size fits all' health and safety solution in the higher education environment."

Recommended solutions depend on whether a school has resumed regular on-campus activities. For example, during move-in for schools that welcomed students back on campus, extra security was provided to help coordinate the flow of traffic in testing areas while helping to oversee overall safety. Most schools also want support ensuring that recommended CDC protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing are fully implemented and enforced on an on-going basis.

"The service that Securitas has provided our university community has been invaluable," said Andrew Pollom, Dean of Student Affairs for Franklin Pierce University. "Securitas and their team allow me to sleep at night, knowing that we have left the general management of safety and security in experienced and trained hands."

The company also has the assets and staff to quickly deploy the resources needed for the situation. "The immediate response by our local Securitas team to visibly increase safety measures across campus as we prepared to re-open demonstrated unrivaled commitment and professionalism," said Director of Emergency Management Shad M. Crowe, who is responsible for Utica College's multi-site campus.

These experiences mirror those of Securitas' higher education clients across the country. Securitas Northeast Region President Tim Keller, whose team provides services to dozens of colleges and universities – from local community colleges to Ivy League schools – summarized the company's position. "The environment has changed but our goal remains: We are here to fully and innovatively partner with universities to keep everyone safe and healthy."

About Securitas: As The Leader in Protective Services, Securitas and its 370,000 employees worldwide help organizations of all sizes and markets achieve superior security programs and results. Our security solutions include the Six Pillars of Protective Services, specifically: On-Site, Mobile and Remote Guarding; Electronic Security; Fire & Safety; and Corporate Risk Management. Securitas empowers people, technology and knowledge to advance the profession in general and its clients in particular. For more information, visit www.securitasinc.com.

