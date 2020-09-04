Security Advisory Services Industry Report 2020-2025 with Profiles of PWC, EY, Deloitte, KPMG, Kudelski Security and More

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Security Advisory Services Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global security advisory services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.33% to reach US$29.167 billion by 2025 from US$9.143 billion in 2019.



There is an increase in the adoption of information communication, and technology, data encryption, and cybersecurity solutions by different end-user industries. These industries include BFSI, communication and technology, automobile among others and they are doing this to achieve scalability, protect identities and transactions, reduce operational costs, decrease uptime and encrypt the sensitive data generated and protection of the digital signatures in order to prevent data breaches is increasing the demand for effective encryption solutions. These factors are thereby leading to a surge in the demand for such solutions and bolstering the market growth over the forecast period.



The communications and technology industry to hold a considerable share over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing penetration of internet the rising availability of high-speed internet at affordable prices, thus leading to the generation of voluminous amounts of user data. Due to this, the user data is being put at risk, which is a direct consequence of increasing cybercrimes and cyber-attacks in recent years, which has led the various service providers to adopt security advisory services.



Moreover, the military and defense sector is estimated to increase its market share over the forecast period, as there is a lot of data such as defense technology, state secrets, and the information that are at risk to spies and other ransomware agents. This not only has resulted in the deployment and adoption of other ICT solutions but security advisory solutions as well, and is contributing to the market share this segment holds.



The North American region is estimated to hold a significant share over the forecast period owing to the fact that as the incidences of cybercrimes and cyber-attacks are increasing and are leading to exploitation of the user data being generated due to the rising usage of internet services. Moreover, the well-developed communication and telecommunication industry is also contributing to the market share of the region. In addition, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold a significant share over the forecast period owing to the fact that the government of countries such as India is taking extensive measures to adopt such solutions to minimize the number of phishing emails and financial frauds, which surging at a decent rate in the country.



Some of the examples of product launches and offerings are as follows:

Novacoast, a company involved in the provision of various services under the segments including development, identity, and access, security, and compliance also offers a variety of cybersecurity advisory services such as Incident Response, DDOS Assessment, and Threat Hunting among others. Their incident response solutions offer the clients with persistent threat management, forensics, and containment solutions. The DDOS assessment is a solution that is being provided is for end-users such as hospitals, public utility providers among others. These solutions aid the end-users to prevent the DDOS attack, which can result in the websites being shut down and different IT services disabled. In addition, Threat Hunting is a curated solution that facilitates the detection of threats by monitoring the data feeds, investigation of suspicious behaviors, activity analysis among other features.

Kudelski Security, which is considered as one of the leading companies globally and is involved in the provision of various solutions and services, also provides its end-users with advisory services. The advisory services portfolio includes, Risk, Threat and Vulnerability Management, which is used to assess various cyber threats, for facilitating software assurance, advanced penetration testing, and for providing cloud security. Incident Response and Cyber Resilience is also offered under the portfolio and offers faster response times for various cyber threats, facilitates the cyber threat hunting, and is able to provide top quality incident response and on-demand threat retainers. In addition, they also provide other services under the segments Cybersecurity Staffing and Strategy and Governance.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited, which also among one of the leading companies globally dealing in the provision of a host of services to various end-users offers cybersecurity advisory, assessment, and architecture services. Some of the solutions include Identity and Access Management (offers IAM maturity assessment, IAM architecture, and product evaluation) Enterprise Vulnerability Management (offers vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, and ethical hacking), Digital Forensics and Fraud Management (offers host of solutions including privacy impact assessment, supplier risk framework, and maturity assessment, etc.)

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Security Advisory Services Market Analysis, By Application

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Penetration Testing

5.3. Vulnerability Management

5.4. Risk Management Strategy

5.5. Incident Response

5.6. Compliance Management

5.7. Security Program Development

5.8. Chief Information Security Officer Advisory and Support



6. Global Security Advisory Services Market Analysis, By Enterprise Size

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Small

6.3. Medium

6.4. Large



7. Global Security Advisory Services Market Analysis, By End-User Industry

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Communication and Technology

7.3. Government

7.4. Military and Defence

7.5. Manufacturing

7.6. Healthcare

7.7. BFSI

7.8. Others



8. Global Security Advisory Services Market Analysis, By Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.3. South America

8.4. Europe

8.5. Middle East & Africa

8.6. Asia-Pacific



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

10.1. PWC

10.2. EY

10.3. Deloitte

10.4. KPMG

10.5. Kudelski Security

10.6. Coalfire

10.7. Delta Risk

10.8. eSentire, Inc.

10.9. Novacoast, Inc.

10.10. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7gyy58



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

