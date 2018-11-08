Security and Privacy Tool, SpyFinder® PRO for Airbnb's, Locker Rooms, Gyms, Dressing Rooms, Cruises, Hotels & Bathrooms Gains Kickstarter Momentum

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spy Associates' SpyFinder® PRO, a security and privacy tool to help find and stop hidden cameras from recording private moments, has been funded by over 375 percent on Kickstarter and is gaining momentum.

(PRNewsfoto/Spy Associates)

SpyFinder® PRO Hidden Camera Detector was the company's #1 product of interest at ISC EAST that just ended Nov. 15, 2018, in NYC. "Every person that requires peace of mind from prying eyes needs to have one. No camera can hide from this incredible technology and now no 'creeps' can watch and record private moments if you own and use this protection," said Jeffrey Jurist, president of Spy Associates. "Every room you visit should be free and clear from hidden cameras. The SpyFinder® PRO will locate and expose any hidden camera lens within any room. Whether the cameras are powered on or off and not recording, they will still be discovered by using the SpyFinder® PRO."

When using SpyFinder® PRO, travelers can now feel safe from prying eyes that may be watching them when arriving to new destinations. Every day more stories emerge about Airbnb rentals, gyms, dressing rooms, apartments, hotels, and locker rooms where people thought they were safe and weren't. "Now personal safety and security are within everyone's reach. Best of all, SpyFinder® PRO is incredibly affordable for everyone," said Mr. Jurist.

To date, the Kickstarter Launch for the SpyFinder® PRO has exceeded over 375 percent of initial goals, with increasing demand each day. The company's social media influencer videos have collectively had over 4 Million views and 105k shares since our launch just weeks ago. New backers can still benefit from Kickstarter Reward pricing beginning from $50 off retail at only $198 per unit, and discounted as much as $125 off retail when backing ten units at once. There is free USA Shipping and Worldwide Express for a nominal freight fee to cover shipping costs.

From around the world, Kickstarter backers have been spreading the word and purchasing with their support. Locations of backers are widespread globally ranging from Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Canada, China, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and USA. SpyFinder® PRO works everywhere in the world.

To learn more about the SpyFinder® PRO release and how it can be used to help protect personal privacy from invasion of hidden cameras, contact owner Jeffrey Jurist, Email: marketing@spyassociates.com, Ph: 888-288-0543, or visit the Kickstarter page to help support the project and help prevent the widespread problem of unauthorized hidden cameras. Once the Kickstarter campaign is over, it will be available on the SpyAssociates.com retail site for $248 at https://spyassociates.com/spyfinder-pro-hidden-camera-detector.

