Security and Vulnerability Management Market by Component, Target, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

The "Security and Vulnerability Management Market by Component (Software and Services), Target, Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global security and vulnerability management market size is projected to grow from USD 13.8 billion in 2021 to USD 18.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period.

By component, the services segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The services segment includes various services that are required to deploy, execute, and maintain the security and vulnerability management in an organization. The security and vulnerability management market based on services includes professional services and managed services. The services in the security and vulnerability management market become critical as they provide support for the proper functioning of software solutions. Various vendors in the market are focusing on delivering specialized services to help organizations with the smooth running of business processes. Professional services comprise training and consulting, and deployment and integration. On the other hand, managed services include support, maintenance, and infrastructure management. The demand for services in the security and vulnerability management market is expected to be growing in the coming years to support business objectives. The increasing need for planning, designing, and consulting of security and vulnerability management solutions to fuel the demand for professional services.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

In cloud deployment type, instead of implementing the software solution on the local server, businesses subscribe to the security and vulnerability management solutions hosted on a third-party, remotely located server. Cloud has become a new paradigm for deploying security and vulnerability management solutions. The deployment of cloud-based security and vulnerability management solutions is done through the internet, where software, infrastructure, platforms, devices, and other resources are provided as services on a pay-per-use basis by consumers. The cloud-based deployment mode is gaining momentum due to the low-cost installation of cloud services, widespread availability of cloud services such as SaaS and IaaS models, and need for effective security controls in cloud.

Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global security and vulnerability management market during the forecast period. The security and vulnerability management market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

APAC countries are increasingly investing in security and vulnerability management projects. The region comprises emerging economies, such as South Korea, Australia, and rest of APAC. With the proliferation of advanced technologies in the APAC region, security and fraud concerns have risen. APAC is expected to invest more in security due to the increasing threat of spear phishing, malware, ransomware, and BEC attacks. Enterprises in the APAC region are embracing security and vulnerability management technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Security and Vulnerability Management Market

4.2 Market, by Component

4.3 Market, by Organization Size

4.4 Market, Market Share of the Top Three Verticals and Regions

4.5 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Vulnerabilities Across the Globe

5.2.1.2 Growth in the Deployment of Third-Party Applications

5.2.1.3 High Monetary Losses and Loss of Critical Data Due to the Absence of Vulnerability Management Solutions

5.2.1.4 Stringent Regulatory Standards and Data Privacy Compliances

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Security Breaches Due to Internal Vulnerabilities

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Widespread Adoption of the Industrial Revolution

5.2.3.2 Integration of Advanced Technologies with Vulnerability Management Solutions for Real-Time Risk-Based Security Vulnerability Prioritization and Remediation

5.2.3.3 Integration of Vulnerability Management and Patch Management Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Initial Installation, Maintenance, and Deployment Cost

5.2.4.2 Lack of Appropriate Parameters to Prioritize Risks

5.2.4.3 Regularizing Organizations' Vulnerability Management Program

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5.1 Component/Hardware Suppliers

5.5.2 Technology Providers

5.5.3 Security Solution and Service Providers

5.5.4 System Integrators

5.5.5 Sales and Distribution Channels

5.5.6 End-users

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 Security and Vulnerability Management and Ai/Ml

5.8.2 Security and Vulnerability Management and Cloud

5.8.3 Security and Vulnerability Management and Internet of Things

5.9 Use Cases

5.9.1 Use Case: Scenario 1

5.9.2 Use Case: Scenario 2

5.9.3 Use Case: Scenario 3

5.10 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Threat from New Entrants

5.11.2 Threat from Substitutes

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.5 Degree of Competition

5.12 Regulatory Compliances

5.12.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.12.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.12.3 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health

5.12.4 Governance, Risk and Compliance

5.12.5 Federal Information Security Management Act

5.12.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act

5.12.7 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.12.8 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.12.9 Federal Information Processing Standards

5.12.10 International Organization for Standardization 27001

6 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Component, 2016-2025

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Software: Market Drivers

6.3.2 Software: COVID-19 Impact

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Services: Market Drivers

6.4.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact

7 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Target

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Target

7.3 Content Management System Vulnerabilities

7.3.1 Content Management System Vulnerabilities: Market Drivers

7.3.2 Content Management System Vulnerabilities: COVID-19 Impact

7.4 IoT Vulnerabilities

7.4.1 IoT Vulnerabilities: Market Drivers

7.4.2 IoT Vulnerabilities: COVID-19 Impact

7.5 Application Programming Interface Vulnerabilities

7.5.1 Application Programming Interface Vulnerabilities: Market Drivers

7.5.2 Application Programming Interface Vulnerabilities: COVID-19 Impact

7.6 Other Target Vulnerabilities

8 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Deployment Mode

8.3 On-Premises

8.3.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers

8.3.2 On-Premises: COVID-19 Impact

8.4 Cloud

8.4.1 Cloud: Market Drivers

8.4.2 Cloud: COVID-19 Impact

9 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Organization Size

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

9.3.2 Large Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

9.4 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.4.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers

9.4.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

10 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Vertical

10.3 Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services

10.3.1 Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services: Market Drivers

10.3.2 Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services: COVID-19 Impact

10.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (Bfsi)

10.4.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance: Market Drivers

10.4.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: COVID-19 Impact

10.5 Healthcare

10.5.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers

10.5.2 Healthcare: COVID-19 Impact

10.6 Retail

10.6.1 Retail: Market Drivers

10.6.2 Retail: COVID-19 Impact

10.7 Manufacturing

10.7.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers

10.7.2 Manufacturing: COVID-19 Impact

10.8 Energy and Utility

10.8.1 Energy and Utility: Market Drivers

10.8.2 Energy and Utility: COVID-19 Impact

10.9 Other Verticals

11 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Structure

12.3 Historical Revenue Analysis

12.4 Market Evaluation Framework

12.5 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players

12.6 Ranking of Key Players

12.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.7.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant Definitions and Methodology

12.8 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.8.1 Stars

12.8.2 Emerging Leaders

12.8.3 Pervasive Players

12.8.4 Participants

12.9 Competitive Benchmarking

12.9.1 Company Footprint

12.10 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant

12.10.1 Progressive Companies

12.10.2 Responsive Companies

12.10.3 Dynamic Companies

12.10.4 Starting Blocks

12.11 Competitive Scenario

12.11.1 Recent Developments

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Major Players

13.2.1 IBM

13.2.1.1 Business Overview

13.2.1.2 Solutions and Services Offered

13.2.1.3 Recent Developments

13.2.1.4 COVID-19-Related Developments

13.2.1.5 Analyst's View

13.2.1.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

13.2.1.5.2 Strategic Choices Made

13.2.1.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

13.2.2 At&T

13.2.2.1 Business Overview

13.2.2.2 Solutions

13.2.2.3 Recent Developments

13.2.2.4 COVID-19-Related Developments

13.2.2.5 Analyst's View

13.2.2.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

13.2.2.5.2 Strategic Choices Made

13.2.2.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

13.2.3 Qualys

13.2.3.1 Business Overview

13.2.3.2 Solutions Offered

13.2.3.3 Recent Developments

13.2.3.4 COVID-19-Related Developments

13.2.3.5 Analyst's View

13.2.3.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

13.2.3.5.2 Strategic Choices

13.2.3.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

13.2.4 Rapid7

13.2.4.1 Business Overview

13.2.4.2 Solutions and Services Offered

13.2.4.3 Recent Developments

13.2.4.4 COVID-19-Related Developments

13.2.4.5 Analyst's View

13.2.4.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

13.2.4.5.2 Strategic Choices Made

13.2.4.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

13.2.5 Tenable

13.2.5.1 Business Overview

13.2.5.2 Solutions Offered

13.2.5.3 Recent Developments

13.2.5.4 Analyst's View

13.2.5.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

13.2.5.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

13.2.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

13.2.5.5 COVID-19-Related Developments

13.2.6 Rsa Security

13.2.6.1 Business Overview

13.2.6.2 Solutions Offered

13.2.6.3 Recent Developments

13.2.6.4 COVID-19-Related Development

13.2.7 Mcafee

13.2.7.1 Business Overview

13.2.7.2 Solutions and Services Offered

13.2.7.3 Recent Developments

13.2.7.4 COVID-19-Related Developments

13.2.8 Foreseeti

13.2.8.1 Business Overview

13.2.8.2 Solutions and Services Offered

13.2.8.3 Recent Developments

13.2.9 F-Secure

13.2.9.1 Business Overview

13.2.9.2 Solutions Offered

13.2.9.3 Recent Developments

13.2.10 Skybox Security

13.2.10.1 Business Overview

13.2.10.2 Solutions Offered

13.2.10.3 Recent Developments

13.2.11 Secpod

13.2.11.1 Business Overview

13.2.11.2 Solutions Offered

13.2.11.3 Recent Developments

13.2.11.4 COVID-19-Related Developments

13.3 Other Players

13.3.1 Tripwire

13.3.2 Kenna Security

13.3.3 Check Point

13.3.4 Expanse

13.3.5 Digital Defense

13.3.6 Positive Technologies

13.3.7 Outpost24

13.3.8 Acunetix

13.3.9 Brinqa

13.3.10 Nopsec

13.3.11 Riskiq

13.3.12 Risksense

13.4 Start-Up Profiles

13.4.1 Claroty

13.4.2 Holm Security

13.4.3 Balbix

13.4.4 Intruder

13.4.5 Breachlock

13.4.6 Nucleus Security

14 Adjacent Markets

15 Appendix

