Security Current Announces Winners of Inaugural CISO Choice Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Current today announced the winners of the CISO Choice Awards, a first of its kind vendor recognition by a Board of Judges – leading CISOs across industries who selected the winning solutions and providers based on their real-world experience.

CISO Choice Awards 2020 Winners

"I enjoyed being a CISO Choice Awards judge. What I found most interesting were the new approaches to solving those age-old security issues that we as security executives continue to face while also seeing innovative solutions focused on new and emerging risks" said Christine Vanderpool, Florida Crystals CISO. "I hope the time spent by my fellow CISO judges in reviewing the submissions and the feedback provided will serve as a great guide to our peers when they are selecting the right technologies for their programs."

The CISO Choice Awards Board of Judges spanned verticals. The board of luminaries included:

Canadian National Railway CISO Vaughn Hazen

Dollar Tree Stores CISO Kevin McKenzie

Ellie Mae SVP and CISO Selim Aissi

Florida Crystals CTO Christine Vanderpool

Global Private Equity Firm CISO Matt Hollcraft

LMC Vice President, Information Security Margarita Rivera

Markel Corporation CISO & Privacy Officer Patricia Titus

NFL CISO Tomás Maldonado

OneMain Financial VP/SMD Technology Tunde Oni-Daniel

Premise Health CISO Joey Johnson

RWJBarnabas Health CISO Hussein Syed

William Blair CISO Ralston Simmons

Also, on the Board of Judges is author and analyst Richard Stiennon who wrote the Security Yearbook 2020, which includes a directory of 2,336 companies.

The winners of the CISO Choice Awards 2020 are:

VISIONARY VENDOR: ORCA SECURITY

PREMIER SECURITY VENDOR: PROOFPOINT

STARTUP SECURITY COMPANY: CYRAL

COVID-19 PIVOT: ATTACKIQ

PARTNER IN SUCCESS: SECURITYSCORECARD

NETWORK SECURITY: ZERO NETWORKS

ENDPOINT SECURITY: MALWAREBYTES

DATA SECURITY: CYRAL

IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT (IAM): SEMPERIS

GOVERNANCE RISK & COMPLIANCE (GRC): AXONIUS

FRAUD PREVENTION: ALLURE SECURITY

THREAT INTELLIGENCE: ANOMALI

EMAIL SECURITY: ABNORMAL SECURITY

SECURITY ANALYTICS: HUNTERS

IOT SECURITY: PHOSPHORUS CYBERSECURITY

APPLICATION SECURITY: STACKHAWK

CLOUD SECURITY SOLUTION: SONRAI SECURITY

MANAGED SECURITY SERVICE PROVIDER (MSSPS): DEEPWATCH

RISK MANAGEMENT: NORMSHIELD

SIEM SOLUTION: DEVO

VULNERABILITY MANAGEMENT: KENNA SECURITY

SECURITY OPERATIONS: HUNTERS

SECURITY EDUCATION/TRAINING: CLOUD RANGE CYBER

Orca Security, which provides instant detection of important cloud security risks, was awarded the coveted Visionary Vendor award and will receive a Security Shark Tank® with Board of Judges CISOs. During the Security Shark Tank, Orca will have the opportunity in a rapid-fire Q&A to talk about its solution; how it is different and why it is valuable to the enterprise.

"The Security Shark Tank is a valuable knowledge-sharing opportunity for Orca and security executives," Aimee Rhodes, CEO of Security Current. "Bringing Board of Judges CISOs in the tank with the Visionary Vendor winner is another first of its kind as Orca has been vetted against competitors. This allows the CISOs and their peers, who will use the award results to select or shortlist vendors, to hear first-hand Orca's responses to the boards' questions and concerns."

Tomás Maldonado, CISO of the NFL, said: "It was a very competitive playing field which, as a CISO, is encouraging as solution providers are working and investing to provide us solutions to help safeguard our organizations."

"I am honored to be on the Board of Judges with my peers from virtually every industry," said Kevin McKenzie, CISO of Dollar Tree Stores. "As security executives who are in the trenches daily, sharing our experiences to provide real value is what makes the CISO Choice Awards so exciting and beneficial."

Honoring security vendors of all types, sizes and maturity levels, the CISO Choice Awards recognizes differentiated solutions valuable to the CISO and enterprise from security solution providers worldwide.

The CISO Choice Awards are part of Security Current and the exclusive CISOs Connect membership knowledge-sharing community, providing CISO and cybersecurity leaders across industries invaluable information on vendors in today's constantly evolving security environment.

