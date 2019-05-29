Security, Fire, and Safety Experts to Gather at IFSEC Philippines

Aside from the exhibition of globally competitive companies, IFSEC Philippines provides expertise through the sharing of insights and knowledge in the industry. Get access to seminars and conferences without paying any admission fee where renowned resource speakers and experts are invited to present the current news and trends, latest technologies, and topics that are relevant to the theme of the event. The speakers' invaluable experiences play a vital role in raising awareness and supplementing much knowledge to the public.

The seminar features speakers from association partners, exhibitors, and some select government officials. Some of the topics to be presented are Boosting Cybersecurity with Analytics by Dr. Steve Cutler, former FBI agent and now Director of Guide Meridian, The Vulnerability of Cloud Computing and its Effects on Business to be presented by Engr. George Tardio, Chief of National Computer Emergency Response Team from the Department of Information and Communications Technology, Data Privacy Act by Deputy Atty. Leonardo Angelo Aguirre, the Deputy Privacy Commissioner of National Privacy Commission, Risk Management and Safety Matters topics from select speakers of Philippine Society for Industrial Security (PSIS) and Safety Organization of the Philippines, Inc. (SOPI), Challenges of Fire and Safety and CBRN Preparedness in the Philippines to be presented by Engr. Argie Baniel and Fire Supt. Bartolome Beliran of Bureau Fire and Protection (BFP) accordingly.

Furthermore, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) conference where speakers from Malaysia and South Korea are invited to present topics about the cutting-edge technologies in the security, fire, and safety sectors. The topics lined up are Disaster Management by TPj (PA) Haji Norhafifi bin Haji Ismail, Director of Policy Planning and Coordination of Malaysia Civil Defence Force, Smart City by Song Gi Wook from Incheon Smart City Corporation, and Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Smart Technology to be led by Han Seung Chun of Easy Traffic Technologies, Co. Ltd. Meanwhile, ASEC Casiano Monilla from Office of Civil Defense is also presenting the topic of Understanding geographical locations of Philippines communities for immediate emergency response and other exhibitors and partners to share their insights in the Safety and Risk Management Conference.

IFSEC Philippines is the latest edition of IFSEC which is a globally recognized brand that consistently attracts key industry players, manufacturers, distributors, and experts from the security, fire, and safety industry. IFSEC conducts other series in United Kingdom, India, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and South Korea. It continues to provide the most in-depth seminars and conferences to further feed the public the right amount of awareness and knowledge concerning security, fire, and safety matters. The exhibition will convene on 13 - 14 June , from 10 am - 6pm and 15 June from 10am - 5pm at SMX Convention Center.

Kindly visit the official website at https://ifsec.events/philippines/ for more information.

