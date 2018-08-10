Security First Insurance Employees Get First Tour of New Headquarters in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Security First Insurance Company's 327 employees and their families were given their first tour of the company's new, 136,000 square foot headquarters yesterday evening during a private "topping out" ceremony.

According to Melissa Burt DeVriese, Chief Administrative Officer & Chief Legal Counsel, who is overseeing the building of the new headquarters, "The practice of 'topping out' is based on a Scandinavian tradition involving the placement of a tree atop a new structure. In our case we chose to use an olive tree. To us, it's a symbolic act representing prosperity, good luck, and continued growth. We're excited that we were able to share this special moment with our family of employees and look forward to housing us all under one roof next year."

During the ceremony, a beam holding the sapling olive tree, as well as the American Flag, was raised to the roof as the "topping out." The tree will be planted at the front of the new headquarters upon completion of the building. Employees, vendors, key stakeholders, and the community can track the progress of the building on the company's website. New photos from the construction site are automatically published every 10 minutes.

The building sits on 48 acres in Ormond Crossings, a mixed-use development in Ormond Beach, Fla. Once complete, the campus will include employee-centric features ranging from collaboration areas to an in-house dining facility with a full commercial kitchen, yoga studio, fitness center, and an outdoor walking trail. The new building will allow Security First to grow to more than 700 employees.

Since the beginning of the year, the company has hired nearly 100 people for full time jobs. Currently, there are 30 openings for full time positions in many areas of expertise, including data and technology. Some positions do not require any insurance experience. To learn more about career opportunities at this growing and fast paced company, please visit SecurityFirstFlorida.com/Careers.

High-res photos and drone images from the "topping out" ceremony are available upon request, contact Gail K. Warner @ gkw@gkwcommunications.com

About Security First Insurance

Headquartered in Ormond Beach, Fla., Security First Insurance is built on more than 100 years of history and experience in the insurance industry. The company has an acute understanding of Floridians' vulnerability to natural catastrophe. Locke Burt was serving in the Florida Senate in 1992 when Hurricane Andrew made landfall. It was one of the worst natural disasters in U.S. history, leaving behind more than $26 billion in insured losses and a crippled insurance industry. Locke wanted better for the state and its residents and created Security First Insurance. The company now serves policyholders living across the state, storm after storm, year after year®.

Security First Insurance has been assigned a Financial Stability Rating® (FSR) of A, Exceptional, from Demotech, Inc. and is strongly committed to improving Florida's homeowners insurance market and initiatives that support and protect residents and communities of the Sunshine State.

