Security-first System for COVID-19 Test Results Presented at the World's Largest Telehealth Event

" On the one hand, we all want to get back to the normal way of working as quickly as possible, but on the other hand we are seeing new outbreaks of COVID-19 every day, many of which could be prevented by consistent testing and the rapid transmission of the results. That's why we came together with our partners – by all means leaders in their respective fields of expertise – to develop a Security-first COVID-19 Test Result System, which allows a safe restart of the economy without the dangerous setbacks we have seen over and over again, " says Juan J. Turruellas, CEO North America at Avenga .

Stephan Noller, whose company provides the blockchain technology used in the solution, explains: "There are not many blockchain applications in the healthcare environment yet, so we are all the more pleased that our development is used so beneficially." What is more, the CEO of Ubirch emphasizes the fact that the Digital COVID-19 Health Certificate guarantees methodical and extensive protection of the data, based on his company's technology and its decentralized user-friendly implementation.

"We have been contacted by several companies and authorities regarding the question, whether we would be able to deliver a solution like this," says Vladimir Roudik, Director of Marketing at Accu Reference Medical Lab, which has long been working on different methods of delivering tamper proof test results to courts and law enforcements. He is convinced that the Secured COVID-19 Test Result System is a big step towards normal, if just enough labs and companies started using it.

