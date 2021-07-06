Security Matters introduces 'SMX Plastic Circular Economy Online Unit'

Overview and commercial advantages Using SMX's mark, track and trace solution, plastics can store key information including manufacturer, plastics type, percentage of recycled content and recycling loop count, to enable the creation of the product's digital twin.

The conveyor belt detector will be an addition to SMX's overall solution that provides verifiable readings at each stakeholder location and allows stakeholders to transfer ownership of the material or product, record additional data points and attach documents through the user interface. These readings enable users to track and trace plastic packaging through all stages of the value chain, including sorting and mechanical recycling.

Providing one solution that is capable of marking tracking and tracing from raw material to final product, while offering full value chain transparency, is the missing gap for plastic circularity.

A revolutionary system to enhance the sorting capability for the Circular & Closed Loop Economy

Ready to be integrated into any recycling and sorting facility.

The ability to detect & quantify:

The name of the Brand owner



The % amount of recycled content



The type of polymer



The number of times the polymer has been recycled (loop counts)

The ability to integrate the system on any rigid or flexible plastic packaging that can be in any size or shreds of plastic.

Customisation options for Specific Requirements

SMX is able to customise its Conveyor Belt System to suit individual and specific requirements. These may include:

The ability to read rigid and flexible packaging (e.g. bottles and containers)

The ability to detect SMX 'marked' polymers among other waste

The Dimensions of the Conveyor Belt (width & length)

Speed of the Conveyor Belt

Haggai Alon, Founder and CEO comments:

"The SMX Plastic Circular Economy online unit is a revolutionary system that will unlock the ability to reclaim and reuse all types of plastic content. By utilising SMX's breakthrough technology to 'mark' the plastic at virgin stage as well as at recycling and sorting facilities – this will enhance the sorting capability, resulting in higher rates of plastic recycling content."

