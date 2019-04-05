Security Orchestration: Worldwide Industry Outlook to 2027 - Anticipating a CAGR of 28.8%

DUBLIN, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Orchestration Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component; Deployment Type; Function; Type of Enterprise; and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global security orchestration market was valued at US$ 0.84 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 7.7 Bn by 2027 with an attractive CAGR growth rate of 28.8% in the forecast period.

Factors such as high year-on-year spending towards security orchestration and growing company's annual revenue are expected to fuel the security orchestration market growth in the coming years.

The global market for cyber security has witnessed some profound changes in the past few years owing to growing awareness towards data security, coupled with an increase in the number of threats related to cyber security.

Moreover, the rise in adoption of various IT enabled services & solutions growing the popularity of connected devices has further boosted the amount of data generated daily subsequently resulting in vast scope for potential vulnerabilities that need effective management as well as containment.

Thus, the surge in demand for effective and efficient cyber security solutions that offers seamless monitoring of various alerts, events notification and reporting of unauthorized access is anticipated to be the significant market driving force for the global security orchestration market in the coming years.

The global security orchestration market has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years owing to unprecedented investment focused towards minimizing enterprise exposure towards cyber threats and automation of low-level threats alerts and notification.

Also, the continuous investment towards leveraging the benefits of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning towards facilitating efficient incident management and automated response has fueled the market growth especially among developed economies such as North America and Europe.

Whereas among emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa regions the growing end-user industries coupled along with the government expenditure towards critical and important infrastructure is expected to drive the market growth in these regions.

Some of the players present in the security orchestration market are CyberSponse, Inc., DFLabs S.p.A., FireEye, Inc., Microsoft Corporation (Hexadite), Tufin, Phantom Cyber Corporation (Splunk Inc.), Demisto, Inc., Siemplify Ltd., Cyberbit Ltd. and Swimlane LLC among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

2. Key Takeaways

3. Security Orchestration Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Global Security Orchestration Market - Deployment Type

3.2.2 Global Security Orchestration Market - by Function

3.2.3 Global Security Orchestration Market - Type of Enterprise

3.2.4 Global Security Orchestration Market - End-User

3.2.5 Global Security Orchestration Market - by Geography

3.3 Pest Analysis

4. Security Orchestration Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Surge In Cyber Security Spending Globally

4.1.2 Growing Number of Alerts and Incident Response Volume

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Technically Skilled Cyber Security Experts

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Popularity of Automation Solutions and Reducing Operational Costs

4.4 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

5. Security Orchestration - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Global Security Orchestration Market Overview

5.2 Global Security Orchestration Market Forecast and Analysis

6. Security Orchestration Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Component

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Security Orchestration Market Breakdown, by Component, 2018 & 2027

6.3 Software Market

6.4 Services Market

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Service Market Forecast and Analysis

6.4.2.1 Professional Servicess

6.4.2.2 Managed Services

7. Security Orchestration Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Deployment Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Security Orchestration Market Breakdown, by Deployment Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 On-Premise Market

7.4 Cloud Market

8. Security Orchestration Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Enterprise Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Security Orchestration Market Breakdown, by Enterprise Type, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Small and Medium Scaled Enterprise Market

8.4 Large Scaled Enterprise Market

9. Security Orchestration Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - End-User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Security Orchestration Market Breakdown, by End-User, 2018 & 2027

9.3 BFSI Market

9.4 Government Market

9.5 IT & Telecom Market

9.6 Manufacturing Market

9.7 Healthcare Market

9.8 Others Market

10. Security Orchestration Market Analysis - Functions

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Security Orchestration Market Breakdown, by Function, 2018 & 2027

10.3 Network Security

10.4 Threat Intelligence

10.5 Compliance Management

10.6 Ticketing Solutions

10.7 End-Point Security

10.8 Others

11. Global Security Orchestration Market - Geographical Analysis

11.1 North America Security Orchestration Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

11.2 Europe Security Orchestration Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

11.3 Asia-Pacific Security Orchestration Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

11.4 Middle East & Africa Security Orchestration Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

11.5 South America Security Orchestration Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiative

12.2 Merger and Acquisition

12.3 New Development

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Product Mapping

13.2 Market Positioning

14. Security Orchestration Market - Key Company Profiles

14.1 Cybersponse Inc.

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Financial Overview

14.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.1.5 Key Developments

14.2 International Business Machines Corporation

14.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

14.4 DFLabs S.p.A.

14.5 FireEye Inc.

14.6 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

14.7 Microsoft Corporation (Hexadite)

14.8 Tufin

14.9 Phantom Cyber Corporation (Splunk Inc.)

14.10 SwimLane LLC

