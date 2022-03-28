Security Priorities in the COVID Era, 2022 Report: An IT Decision Maker's Perspective - Highlights from the 2020 IT Decision Makers Survey and the 2020 Global Cloud User Survey

Mar 28, 2022, 12:00 ET
COVID-19 has brought about major changes for companies and industries globally. Numerous employees work remotely, companies increasingly pursue digital transformation initiatives, and more applications are being moved to the cloud.
Within this context, what role does security play for IT decision-makers? This study analyzes two major surveys - the 2020 IT Decision Makers Survey and The 2020 Global Cloud User Survey.
The primary goals of this research are to identify the priorities IT decision makers have in the COVID era, establish whether they are linked to security concerns, and determine the impact of network security on organizations during the pandemic. It also investigates how security concerns influence technology purchases and implementation, including digital transformation and cloud deployment decisions.
Research Highlights
- The current state of security and its link to worker empowerment
- The top challenges for IT/Telecom departments over the next two years
- The top decision-making factors taken into account for the implementation and purchase of technology solutions - The deployment of cybersecurity in the cloud and the main reasons for repatriation
- The top investment priorities for companies
- The impact of ensuring network security on organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic
Key Topics Covered:
Research Objectives and Methodology
- About the IT Decision Makers Survey
- About the Global Cloud User Survey
Key Findings from the IT Decision Makers and Global Cloud User Surveys
- Key Findings
- The Current State of Security
- The Current State of Security - Worker Empowerment
- Security Concerns as a Challenge for IT/Telecom Departments
- Security Concerns by Industry
- Another Challenge for IT - Remote Work Security and Compliance
- The Impact of Security Concerns on Technology Purchases
- The Impact of Security Features on Technology Purchases
- The Impact of Security Features - The Case for Digital Transformation
- Cybersecurity in the Cloud
- Cybersecurity in the Cloud - Deployment by Industry Vertical
- Repatriation from the Cloud - Security at the Center
- Investments in Cybersecurity
- Ensuring Network Security in the COVID Era
- The Last Word - Growth Opportunities
