Security Properties Enters NMHC's List of Top 50 Largest Apartment Owners

SEATTLE, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Properties was recognized by the National Multifamily Housing Council's (NMHC) 2020 NMHC Top 50, the annual ranking of the nation's largest apartment owners and managers. Security Properties ranked #44 largest apartment owner in the nation, with 25,120 units, marking its entry onto the list.

Security Properties attributes success to an outstanding team that leads the industry. "Security Properties has successfully grown as a result of our exceptional team members who acquire and manage our portfolio while maintaining proven underwriting disciplines," said Bob Krokower, Chief Executive Officer. Dan Byrnes, Managing Director, Conventional Investments, went further, "We are currently the sponsor of choice in our target markets for over 30 institutional equity partners, and that would not be possible without years of significant contributions from team members across our entire platform."

With an emphasis on the resident experience, Security Properties has sustained profound growth in recent years. "Security Properties focuses on delivering the highest quality housing for our residents," said Bryon Gongaware, Managing Director, Affordable Housing Group at Security Properties. "That leads to creative acquisition strategies to build and effectively manage a diversified national housing portfolio of new development, conventional, and affordable housing."

About Security Properties

Security Properties is a national real estate investment, development, and operating company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more than 50 years, Security Properties has provided quality housing to its residents as well as excellent financial performance for its investors. Since its formation in 1969, Security Properties and its partners have invested over $1.8 billion of equity in multifamily real estate, representing a portfolio value of nearly $7.2 billion. Today, Security Properties' portfolio reflects interests in 123 assets encompassing over 25,000 multifamily housing units. Security Properties maintains a focused multi-family strategy supported by integrated teams of professional acquisition, development, construction, investment, and property management specialists. For more information, visit www.securityproperties.com.

