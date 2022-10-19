Security Screening Global Market to Reach $13.58 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.49%

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Screening Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global secuitry screening market is expected to grow from $8.71 billion in 2021 to $9.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.57%. The secuitry screening market is expected to reach $13.58 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.49%.



North America was the largest region in the security screening market in 2021. The regions covered in the security screening market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing terrorism is expected to propel the growth of the security screening market. Terrorist uses illegal force and violence to achieve a political, economic, religious, or social purpose through fear, compulsion, or intimidation. With these growing unlawful immigration and terrorist acts worldwide, the demand for security screening systems has risen.

According to the Global Terrorism Index, there were 5,226 terrorist acts worldwide in March 2022, up from 4,458 in 2020, which is an increase of 17%. Few nations, including Afghanistan, Iraq, and Somalia, are more significantly impacted by terrorism. Therefore, increasing terrorism will drive the security screening market.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend in the security screening market. Major companies operating in the security screening market are focused on providing technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation security screening technologies into their product and services, such as CT scanners, under-vehicle inspection technologies (UVIS), automated screening lanes, facial recognition, millimeter-wave technology, and others to safeguard and prevent prohibited items and other threats to security. For instance, in November 2021, Smith detection, a threat detection and security screening company, collaborates with Microsoft and Heathrow to build an artificial intelligence technology to detect wildlife trafficking. In the initial testing phase, this technique will be used with their existing screening and security infrastructure to combat illegal wildlife trafficking with AI-powered technology.



In May 2020, Leidos, a US-based engineering company, acquired L3Harris Technologies' ("L3Harris") Security Detection and Automation businesses for approximately $1 billion in cash. With this acquisition, Leidos will continue to broaden the scope and scale of its operations in securing ports and borders, enhancing passenger circulation in future airports, and reinforcing infrastructure for national security and public venues. L3Harris Technologies is a US-based defense and space manufacturing company.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: X-Ray System; Metal Detectors; Explosive Detectors; Biometric System; Others

2) By Application: Mail And Parcel; Baggage Scanning; Cargo And Vehicle Inspection; Explosives And Narcotics

3) By End-User: Government Buildings; Airports; Educational Institutes; Public Places; Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Security Screening Market Characteristics



3. Security Screening Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Security Screening



5. Security Screening Market Size And Growth



6. Security Screening Market Segmentation

7. Security Screening Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Security Screening Market

9. China Security Screening Market



10. India Security Screening Market



11. Japan Security Screening Market



12. Australia Security Screening Market



13. Indonesia Security Screening Market



14. South Korea Security Screening Market



15. Western Europe Security Screening Market



16. UK Security Screening Market



17. Germany Security Screening Market



18. France Security Screening Market



19. Eastern Europe Security Screening Market



20. Russia Security Screening Market



21. North America Security Screening Market



22. USA Security Screening Market



23. South America Security Screening Market



24. Brazil Security Screening Market



25. Middle East Security Screening Market



26. Africa Security Screening Market



27. Security Screening Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Security Screening Market

29. Security Screening Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Smiths Group plc

L-3 Communication Holding Inc.

OSI Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Argus Global Pty Ltd.

