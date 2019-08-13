PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Utilizing security seals is an effective way to avoid the tampering and theft that could have detrimental effects on your business. However, you can even further ensure the security of your goods by taking security seals one step further. Custom printing your security seals not only deters tampering and gives clear evidence of tampering attempts, but it gives companies a way to create a visual system for organizing their goods. Security seals manufacturer, American Casting and Manufacturing, discusses 4 benefits of custom printing security seals.

They Deter Thieves and Criminals. If a thief or criminal sees you have a custom printing security seal, they will most likely be scared off and won't perform any fraudulent activity. They know they won't be able to completely replicate the label, and they also don't know what tracking you may have on the seal or item. This extra layer of security goes above the physical effectiveness of the seal to also work on a psychological level.

If a thief or criminal sees you have a custom printing security seal, they will most likely be scared off and won't perform any fraudulent activity. They know they won't be able to completely replicate the label, and they also don't know what tracking you may have on the seal or item. This extra layer of security goes above the physical effectiveness of the seal to also work on a psychological level. They Make Identification Easier: If you choose to use a custom printed security seal, you can have a unique barcode on the item, and have it scanned at ingoing and outgoing checkpoints. This allows the seller and receiver to keep track of the items being shipped and know where the items were last seen in the case of fraudulent activity, or if the items were lost.

If you choose to use a custom printed security seal, you can have a unique barcode on the item, and have it scanned at ingoing and outgoing checkpoints. This allows the seller and receiver to keep track of the items being shipped and know where the items were last seen in the case of fraudulent activity, or if the items were lost. Label Item As Belonging To A Company: Another great feature of a custom printing security seal is the ability to put a logo on the item itself. Whether you want to put your individual name, company, or brand, this will be a great benefit and help in the event your item gets lost. Whoever finds it, if found at all, will see your name, or company name, and hopefully be able to return it.

Another great feature of a custom printing security seal is the ability to put a logo on the item itself. Whether you want to put your individual name, company, or brand, this will be a great benefit and help in the event your item gets lost. Whoever finds it, if found at all, will see your name, or company name, and hopefully be able to return it. Peace of Mind: When you are sending a good, or goods, out for transport, you want to be guaranteed they will end up where they belong with no interference. If you are a company shipping loads of goods, or an individual transporting a very expensive item, the last thing you want is it to be vulnerable to criminal activity. By using a tamper evident security seal, and one that is customized, you can be confident that your item(s) are safe.

About American Casting and Manufacturing:

American Casting & Manufacturing cable seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

SOURCE American Casting & Manufacturing